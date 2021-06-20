Fashion
5 best clothing stores in Philadelphia 🥇
Below is a list of the best and major clothing stores in Philadelphia.
The best clothing stores in Philadelphia:
The top rated clothing stores in Philadelphia are:
- Beautiful bride exclusive bridal boutique that showcases new designers in the industry
- L&H Wedding offers personalized selections of on-trend dresses from expert bridal designers
- Philly Bride full service bridal boutique with knowledgeable and friendly staff
- BHLDN specializes in weddings with options from their carefully selected dresses
- Bella bridesmaids assign expert specialists to their clients while offering collections of dresses
Beautiful bride
Beautiful brideis an exclusive bridal boutique that features new designers in the industry. It is the first store to have a selection of new designers in the region. They want to display new selections of wedding dresses and accessories. In addition, they wear designers such as Louvinenne, Flora, Tara Lauren and Sarah Seven. Bridal outfits empower women by showcasing their beauty.
There is a program called Help A Lovely Out. It shows sample selections of dresses for sale and accessories are available. Plus, it caters to customers on a tight budget or who enjoy shopping online.
Products:
clothes shop
LOCATION:
Address: 237 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Telephone: (215) 627-1800
Website: bellebride.com
COMMENTS:
The beautiful bride made finding my dress such an easy and stress free experience. Cara, my stylist, made sure the dresses on my wishlist were ready to try on from the start of my date. The second I tried on the first dress, I knew it was this one. Cara helped me find the perfect veil and even made me hold flowers similar to the ones I want on my wedding day. I am so happy with the experience I had at Lovely Bride and would recommend it to anyone! I’m so in love with my dress and can’t wait for it to arrive !!! Morgan mulholland
L&H Wedding
L&H Weddingoffers personalized selections of on-trend dresses from expert bridal designers. They have been helping brides find the perfect man since 1975. The sho also provides a comfortable and fun atmosphere. In addition, there are qualified sales staff. They professionally assist the birds in their outfit selections. The showroom displays all the beauty of its collections of dresses.
Their inventory includes bridesmaid dresses and mother of the bride dresses. In addition, there is a selection of tuxedos made from the finest materials. There are experienced seamstresses who offer alteration and repair services.
Products:
clothes shop
LOCATION:
Address: 9355 Old Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115
Telephone: (215) 676-9206
Website: lhbridal.com
COMMENTS:
My mom and I attended their sample sale and had the most wonderful time and found the dress thanks to all the wonderful people at L&H Bridal. Maybe that’s all the Yes to the dress I’ve looked at, but I always thought shopping for a wedding dress was going to be a stressful ordeal. This is not 100% the case at L&H Bridal! I was blown away by the help and knowledge of the women who helped me. 10/10 would recommend. Rbecca feinberg
Philly Bride
Philly Bride is a full service bridal boutique with knowledgeable and friendly staff. there are bridal consultants who have many years of experience. They worked with several clients on different themes. In addition, the dresses are from local and international designers. They have personally chosen dresses to ensure quality and sophistication. Sizes cover sizes slim to plus.
Seamstresses are also available on site for alterations and personalized requests. Additionally, the designers they wear are Hayley Raiga, Blush and Jesus Peiro. There is also an array of accessories that complement the outfit perfectly.
Products:
clothing store
LOCATION:
Address: 34 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Telephone: (215) 670-9500
Website: phillybride.com
COMMENTS:
Philly Bride was my first stop in trying on wedding dresses. I was both excited and nervous for the experience. I had Jen as a consultant and she just took her out of the park. I love every dress I tried on and it made the perfect mix of listening to my tastes and choosing something perfect in an unexpected way. I highly recommend this store! I also appreciated the honesty and knowledge of the designers. I learned a lot! Chloe walsh
BHLDN
BHLDNspecializes in weddings with options from their carefully selected dresses. They have been successfully serving the community since 2011. The dresses are sourced from emerging designers around the world. Plus, they make sure to display heritage worthy designs with innovative styles. They guarantee the quality of materials and design. Wedding dresses range from sizes 0 to 26W.
Themes for their wedding dresses include Town Hall, Last Minute, and Spring. There are also little white dresses and wedding suits. In addition, they offer shoes and accessories. There are belts, scarves, veils, clutch bags and jewelry.
Products:
clothes shop
LOCATION:
Address: 1801 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Telephone: (215) 568-2114
Website: bhldn.com/pages/stores-rittenhouse-philadelphia
COMMENTS:
They had all the dresses I was interested in ready for me when I arrived. They were patient as I sifted through all the other dresses I saw that day. I felt well taken care of and found a dress that I adore. Katie J.
Bella bridesmaids
Bella bridesmaidsassign expert specialists to their clients while offering collections of dresses. Personalized consultations guide clients through different styles, colors and fabrics. Plus, they have the largest collection of bridesmaid dresses. They wear dresses from world-class designers. Staff and stylists give personal attention to their clients’ preferences.
The showrooms are locally owned and generally run by female entrepreneurs. Additionally, the designers they wear include Joanna August, Dessym Hayley Paige and many more. There are classic buckle dresses, maternity dresses, and ball gowns.
Products:
clothing store
LOCATION:
Address: 2032 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Call: (267) 758-6790
Website: bellabridesmaids.com
COMMENTS:
I bought several outfits for my teenage daughter here. I used to drop by after going to the hair salon. The clothes are beautiful! Very nice jewelry too. Always left the store with a new pair of earrings. Haven’t been there for a while since covid. I can not wait to return to. Wanda S.
