Juneteenth Jubilee on Avenue of Fashion celebrates black businesses

The history of Juneteenth and its future as a federal holiday Biden just signed a law to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Here's why this once-local celebration is important to U.S. history.

Larry and Lynn Krupa were on their way to the airport on their way home to Portland, Oregon with their grandson, Zen Duran, when they stopped by the Juneteenth Jubilee celebration on Saturday along the historic Avenue of Fashion on Livernois in Detroit.

Lynn Krupa said that growing up she didn’t know a lot of black people and that in Oregon there was no such thing. So, when she read the event, she said her family had to come.

“We bought candles from the market, green teas and coffee cups,” she said. “But the first thing we bought was a T-shirt about Juneteenth.”

Larry Krupa, 78, Lynn Krupa, 74, and Zen Duran, 14, all pose on the Avenue of Fashion after shopping before catching their flight home to Portland, OR. Jasmine barmore

On Saturday, Avenue of Fashion – home to black-owned businesses – held a jubilee walk along the historic avenue to celebrate the day that officially ended the era of slavery for blacks and brought them to life. released. Two days before the event, President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth a federal holiday. And so in Detroit, Sharea Ayers, president of Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit, said the best way to honor the party is to celebrate and support black-owned businesses.

“We decided to take the Avenue de la Mode walk to promote economic nationalism,” Ayers said. “People from all over could come and register for the event, walk the avenue and shop with black-owned businesses.”

People walk and shop during the June 17 celebrations on Avenue de la Mode sur Livernois in Detroit on June 19, 2021. Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press

Fifty-one businesses set up outside for the celebration. Traffic on Livernois was bumper to bumper, and cars parked along the street from Chippewa Avenue to Margareta Avenue to support the event. Families went out in packs in the rainy afternoon with umbrellas, jackets and ponchos to stroll down the avenue. Some people wore masks and some weren’t, but everyone was proud to show their support for the June 17 celebration.

“I was inspired to bring this event to the Avenue of Fashion in the Housewives League of Detroit,” Ayers said. “They were three groups of women with three goals: supporting black businesses, buying black products, and dating black professionals.”

Sisters Teresa Johnson, 41, left and Kalimah Johnson, 52, right pose while shopping on the Avenue of Fashion in Detroit for the Jubilee of Juneteenth. Jasmine barmore

Kalimah Johnson, 52, and Teresa Johnson, 41, both from Detroit, walked up the avenue with a bag full of other bags. Kalimah Johnson said she and her sister have been celebrating June 15 since they were babies, so when Teresa told him she got VIP tickets to the event, the sisters had to be there.

“We are shopping,” Kalimah said. “We’ve been to several stores and we have a great time just being able to spend the day together and be a part of this historic occasion.”

Paulette Williams, 65, owner of Teasers Boutique on the Avenue, said the celebration of Juneteenth on the Strip was a joyous occasion for her.

Sala Ivey, 50 of Royal Oak and owner of Knot Just Locs hair styled longtime client Nichell Fowlkes, 46 of Detroit on Fashion Avenue on Livernois in Detroit on June 19, 2021. Ivey and many other owners of The business on Livernois participated in the June 17 celebrations as pedestrians walked, window-shoped and ate at some of the many restaurants along the avenue. Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press

“I am so excited that Juneteenth is being celebrated here on Fashion Avenue,” said Williams, who has owned the cutting-edge women’s retail store for 17 years. “We have over 180 black owned businesses on the avenue and while I have received support from the start, all of us today our support is just going to be improved.”

Detroit City Councilor Janee ‘Ayers, who is Sharea Ayers’ older sister, was at the Teasers store, getting ready for a modeling shoot. She, too, said the best way to celebrate the holidays is to be part of the celebration.

(Left to right) Southfield’s Tiffany and Damon Kimbrough walk and shop during the June 17 celebrations on the Avenue of Fashion on Livernois in Detroit on June 19, 2021. Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press

“I’m really excited to be a part of the Juneteenth Jubilee because it’s something I’ve watched start from since its inception, and I think it reflects all of those things that Juneteenth really is,” she said. . “So it’s a pleasure to participate in the fashion show with Paula from Teasers. … What better way to celebrate Juneteenth than to be here on the avenue to celebrate black affairs, black women and just our strength and our struggles? “

The counselor added that Juneteenth is also a great way for black people to celebrate the resilience, determination and eternal spirit that black people have had throughout the history of this country.

Rufus Bartell poses inside the Simply Casual clothing store located on the Avenue of Fashion in Detroit Jasmine barmore

“Juneteenth is a long overdue concept,” said Rufus Bartell, President of the Independent Business Association and Ambassador for Simply Casual clothing store. “But celebrating on a historically black street where we have a high concentration of black-owned buildings and black-owned business owners, it’s amazing, and I think that should be the epicenter when Detroit holds. celebrations like this. “

Jasmin Barmore was born and raised in the city of Detroit. She covers neighborhoods and communities across the city using her passion as a motivation to give a voice to the voiceless. You can reach her at [email protected] or by sending her a message on Instagram or Twitter at @bjasminmare.