Glamorous model Apollonia Llewellyn steps out in a racy cutout dress

Apollonia Llewellyn stepped out in Manchester on Saturday in a racy cutout gown amid claims she received messages from Chloe Ferry’s ex Owen Warner.

Chloe, 25, split from Hollyoakshunk, 21, earlier this month after apparently texting Apollonia, 19, and begging her to date her.

Owen hit back on social media to claim he had never been in a relationship, and the glamorous model appeared to push back the recent drama of his night at the Menagerie.

She showed off her belly in the sexy patterned mini dress which she teamed with white knee-high boots.

Apollonia added a touch of glamor with silver jewelry and she pulled her linen braids back into a sleek ponytail.

The blonde beauty opted for full coverage makeup as she strutted around the city.

Owen took to Instagram earlier in June to dispel the “lies”, saying “I was not in a relationship” as he allegedly messaged Apollonia.

The hunk released a passionate statement, which read: “I’ve never been in a relationship and I haven’t cheated on anyone… because I’ve never been in a relationship.”

The star added, “I usually don’t come here and say nothing, but there have been a few lies written about me that I want to clear up.

‘Now let’s stop all this negativity it’s my birthday tomorrow so good energy only plz x’.

It comes after Chloe and Owen appeared to go official on Instagram in May during a hiatus in Portugal and hinted that they were engaged.

Walk this way: She bared her tummy in the sexy patterned mini dress that she paired with white knee-high boots

Glamourpuss: The blonde beauty opted for covering makeup as she strutted around town

But the romance was short lived after The sun reported that Owen was slipping into the [Instagram] The DMs of the OnlyFans model, just days before it was released with Chloe.

A source told the publication, “They met when she was extra on Hollyoaks. Owen had an eye on Apollonia as soon as he saw her on the set of Hollyoaks and slipped straight into his DMs.

“He desperately wanted her to go on a date with him and tried to corner her in late April and early May. They made plans a few times, but time and work got in the way.

“Chloe clearly has no idea what he was doing before going official with her and has told everyone how much she loved him.”

According to the insider, he began to “step in” on Apollonia right after his split from The Apprentice star Camilla Ainsworth.

After the bombshell was revealed, Chloe stopped following Owen on social media.

MailOnline has reached out to her and representatives for the Hollyoaks star for further comment.