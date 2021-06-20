Fashion
Men’s styling and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: prepare for the monsoon
Decode the look of lead
Hair: Naturally wavy and curly mid-length hair, casually tied in a high knot at the back. We conditioned and nourished the hair with the Mikami oil pods.
Advice: If you have long hair, tie your hair up in a man bun. Keep sides and back hairless to stay cool and sweat-free.
Eyebrows: Cut and natural.
Face: Clean shaved face with smooth, oil-free skin. We used Ethiko’s Oil control serum.
Lips: Smooth and polished lips. We applied TNW’s all-natural lip scrub.
Style
5 seasonal style changes
I suggest you start by making some changes in your wardrobe:
1. Wear light weights: Wear clothes made with lightweight, breathable, quick-drying fabrics and materials.
2.Avoid layering: Don’t layer your look, so there is adequate ventilation for your body.
3. Do not wear thick fabrics: Avoid heavy, thick or coarse fabrics as they cause excessive sweating and take a long time to dry.
4.Approve the comfort fit: The ideal fit this season should be either loose or relaxed. Avoid wearing tight-fitting or tight-fitting clothing to avoid excessive sweating and also to hide sweat stains.
5.Less is more: Keep the amount you have on the bare essentials. Do not add items that you can do without such as scarves, caps, jackets and vests.
Colors and prints
Colors: White is a good choice as it works well with most skin tones. But that’s always at the risk of looking dirty and stained. Colors like red, yellow, and orange work. Indeed, the more vivid the colors you wear, the more you will stand out! Think about bright neon shades and tones.
Impressions: Aquatic prints for your casual wardrobe. Wear fish, dolphins, seahorses and seashells as footprints. Wear them over shorts or t-shirts.
What to wear
1.Shirts: Choose a half sleeve rather than a full sleeve and make sure the armholes are wide. Unbutton your collar as often as possible. This will prevent the shirt from snagging on the body or vest in wet weather. Wear short shirts to prevent them from crowding under the socks.
Advice: To protect your collar from sweat and grime, line it with tissue paper until you get to where you need it.
2.T-shirts: I highly recommend that you wear cut-sleeved t-shirts, vests, and tank tops. You can choose between a V-neck, a round neck and a collar. However, try to make sure to keep the area around the neck as loose and ventilated as possible to allow adequate ventilation.
Advice: Avoid wearing t-shirts with transfers as they tend to cling to the body when wet.
3.Pants: Choose a comfortable or relaxed fit and ideally a straight fit. Wear fabrics that dry easily and colors that don’t show dirt or water marks.
Advice: Wear wrinkle-resistant fabrics as clothes tend to get soft during rains.
4.Shorts: The shorts are the seasons must have goods. Depending on your height, leg shape, and waistline, you can choose a length that suits you, from short running styles to knee length styles.
Advice: Trim the hair on your legs if you are excessively hairy.
Uniqlo’s sportswear collection features the iconic atomic icon of FUTURA2000. The shorts are breathable, quick-drying and extremely comfortable. My recommendation as a must have for casual or day wear.
5.Jeans: A relaxed fit is preferable. Stay away from flared styles around the ankle, they are not only difficult to keep clean and dry, but also not suitable for the average Indian body type.
Advice: Denim tends to retain a lot more moisture than cotton and takes a lot longer to dry. Lightly spray a little starch before ironing to prevent it from sagging.
Accessories
Choose a lightweight waterproof watch. Wear a chain, only if you have to ditto for rings and bracelets. Limit the use of belts (especially leather ones) to formal clothing and only wear them when necessary.
Tip: Avoid metals like copper and silver on accessories and buttons, as they tend to react often when exposed to high humidity.
Shoe
If you wear closed-toe shoes, be sure to ventilate them well after using them. If you can take them, wear boots, especially if you plan to venture out in the rain. Wear cotton socks without synthetic blends. Let your feet ventilate at night and wear slippers or open shoes around the house. Wipe down the area between your toes well after a shower to avoid excessive moisture.
Tip: sprinkle some talcum powder in your shoes at night and dust off in the morning, it will absorb moisture and musty smell and leave a fresh smell all day long.
This lace-up pair is handcrafted to perfection using durable materials. The uppers are made of washed canvas, with a tinted print and have comfortable and breathable padding. This one is my choice for leisure and casual wear.
Grooming
Hair
High levels of humidity, sweat, and grime tend to wreak havoc on hair, resulting in strands that stay in their place, limp styling, and excessive scalp sweating.
Styling products
While a good, strong gel may offer the perfect solution to keeping the hair in place and preventing the style from falling flat, it is not the most suitable product to use in conditions of excessive humidity. Instead, you can go for a gentle hair wax or styling pomade that coats the hair, preventing exposure to the elements. Wax tends to give a matte look, but it is by far the best choice for the rains.
Hairstyles
In terms of styling, short, shoulder-length hair is much easier to style than long hair. Messy and uneven styles that are rich in texture are better suited because they are low maintenance. If you have a longer length, you need to tie your hair back.
Skin care
Moisture, sweat, and water can also affect your skin. You should make sure to follow this simple grooming routine (on a weekly basis) at home for at least the next two months:
Deep pore cleansing
Use a clay-based face mask to remove dirt, grime, and hidden pollutants from the skin. Make a paste with water and apply to the face and neck, excluding the eye area and let dry completely, then wash off.
Oil-free skin
For those of you who have oily skin issues, especially on the forehead and nose, I suggest using a toner. Simply dab on a cotton ball and wipe off. Toners absorb and dry out excess oil, leaving your skin cleaner. You can also use rose water as a natural substitute.
Body
We tend to sweat a lot more in humid conditions than in hot, dry weather.
Sweat
It is natural to sweat and there are a few solutions to avoid it too much. One of the simplest and easiest is to wipe off really well after a shower, use two towels if you have to. If you have a musty smell problem on your feet, put some talcum powder on your feet and before putting on your socks. Keep your neck and face away from talcum powder, as it tends to accumulate sweat and grime in addition to absorbing it.
Odors
I suggest a strong application of a deodorant stick for your armpits. Then lightly spray this area and the rest of the body with a deodorant spray. Finish off with a strong, long-lasting scent and take it (in your car, bag, or locker at work) to cool off at least once or twice a day.
Three products to use
1. Face pack:
Infused with the benefits of calendula flower extracts, this acne mask helps control breakouts, keep skin infection-free, and restore overall skin health. It also prevents blemishes and removes excess sebum, leaving your skin even more toned and oil-free.
2. Facial cleanser:
This facial cleanser has deep cleansing properties that work well for normal to oily skin. It has oil-absorbing properties that control excess oil production by relieving skin problems like acne, pimples, and tanning. Works efficiently.
3. Moisturizer:
The plant-derived vegan retinol hydrating formulation works synergistically to improve skin tone through a natural, reversible, and completely safe process. Feels great when absorbed through the skin.
The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style and grooming.
From Brunch HT, June 20, 2021
