Roxy Horner sizzles in a white mesh dress during her 30th birthday celebrations with Jack Whitehall

She was devastated after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease last month.

But Roxy Horner didn’t let her health issues stop her from having a good time as she celebrated her 30th birthday with boyfriend Jack Whitehall at The Ritz’s Rivoli Bar in London on Saturday.

The model, 30, looked sensational as she slipped into a white polka dot mesh dress, with the number skimming the thighs allowing her to showcase her toned legs.

Roxy paired the corseted one-shoulder number with a pair of black ankle boots, as she swept her blonde braids into a neat bun using a white headband.

Meanwhile, Jack, 32, looked dapper in a crisp white shirt, black skinny jeans and brown loafers. He had also donned a beige blazer and tie earlier that night.

The couple looked in love as Roxy sat up on their knees in the blink of an eye, the beauty tilting her head close to the comedian.

Roxy and Jack both documented their night out, with Roxy filming herself and Jack waiting to be seated at the fancy restaurant.

She captioned her image: “Birthday celebrations with my man.”

And it was clearly a fun night for the couple as they sipped champagne and munched on a selection of nuts and olives.

While the birthday girl also received a delicious chocolate cake, accompanied by sweet roses and a pink candle.

Always the joker, Jack made some cheeky football references while filming clips of their lavish night out.

Next to a picture of their meal he wrote: “The 30th anniversary means the preparation for this game against England is slightly different.”

In another, he said: “Wondering if we are going to be examined for starting a Three Lions rant at the Ritz in London?”

Roxy then thanked her followers for their best wishes, with the stunning admitting that she had felt the effects of her drinking during the fun evening.

She wrote: ‘Thank you for all the birthday greetings yesterday, it made my day even more special to hear from so many family and friends even though I spent most of the day in feeling very bad and vomiting, typical but felt very loved / ‘

It comes just weeks after Roxycandidly revealed she was feeling “angry, scared and sad” as she adjusts to her “new way of life” after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Sharing a glam selfie, Roxy wrote: “Tonight is my first night alone living with my new way of life.

“I can’t stop researching my autoimmune disease, every pain or disease I have, I worry.

“I feel like I can’t figure it out, I’m angry, scared and sad, but I’m also so proud of myself for trying so hard.

“Covid please leave so I can be with my family. “

Roxy, who has been dating Jack since the start of 2020, added: “Screw autoimmune diseases though!”

Roxy has not disclosed what type of autoimmune disease she is battling, and MailOnline has reached out to her reps for further comment.

Autoimmune diseases can lead to weak or excessive activity of the immune system. The immune system can mistake parts of the body, such as the skin, joints or organs, for bacteria or viruses, which attacks them and healthy cells.

Roxy was laterdischarge from hospitaland gave his fans the update while sharing a selfie from his hospital bed.

In a photo of her smiling while wearing a hospital gown, she wrote: “I can go tonight, yes.”

Before revealing the news of her release, Roxy shared a beloved photo with Jack and exclaimed, “I’m so lucky and grateful for my man, my biggest support through everything. I don’t know what I would have done last year without you.

Since the first lockdown, Roxy has been dating comedian Jack after the couple met while on a trip to Australia.

The model moved into her London home after just a few weeks of dating.

Jack previously admitted that although the decision “sped up” their relationship, they failed to do ordinary things like restaurant and movie dates.

Speaking on the Podcast on the quarantine of couples, he said: “Oddly, it was pretty good because we spent a lot of time together and it speeds up the relationship in a way.

“Then when the lockdown ended, we achieved a lot. We had never been to a movie together. We had never been to a restaurant in England because we met in Australia.