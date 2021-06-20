Sofia Vergara stuns in leopard print dress and platform wedge heels – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Sofia Vergara brought her signature glamor to Instagram, with bold leopard prints and raised platforms. America’s Got Talent judge met with a group of entrepreneurs yesterday afternoon. Vergara went for a bold look in a white, yellow and black leopard print maxi dress with puffed sleeves. A stack of gold and diamond bracelets with a bling-out watch, as well as two layered diamond necklaces, added an extra dose of glamor to the ensemble. To boost her outfit, the “Modern Family” actress donned a pair of peep-toe platform wedge sandals, one of her style signatures. Vergara is known for wearing towering stiletto heels and platform pumps from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent, as well as Christian Louboutin – one of her favorite brands, in which she is seen frequently. In addition to literally elevating any look, the styles 5 to 6 inch heights are bold and dramatic – adding oomph to Vergara ensembles. They usually accompany dresses and brightly colored jumpsuits from designers like Alex Perry, ALC and Privacy Please, as well as oversized tote and crossbody bags from Valentino, Gucci and Chanel. Related

Sofia Vergara arrives on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. On April 23. CREDIT: Splash News The star can also be seen in commercials for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the stylish eyewear brand. In addition to donating glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate a pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of glasses sold. RestoringVision is a non-profit organization that empowers people by helping millions of people around the world regain their sight. Vergara is also a leading star in the fashion world, regularly attending catwalks for big brands like Tom Ford and Milan’s Dolce & Gabbana powerhouses. The Italian house has since chosen her as the brand’s ambassador, and she has already appeared in campaigns to promote the brand’s Devotion handbag. She also has her own clothing line available at Walmart. Elevate your summer style with these Sofia Vergara-inspired platform wedge shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Michael Michael Kors Finley Wedge Sandals, $ 95 (was $ 125).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden Buy: Steve Madden Meridian Wedge Sandals, $ 80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy: Franco Sarto Clave Wedge Sandals, $ 60 (was $ 99).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos