Myleene Klass cuts an elegant figure in a monochrome plaid shirt dress

She was heckled by Scottish football fans while working on Friday.

Still, Myleene Klass appeared to be enjoying a much calmer arrival at Global Studios on Saturday, as she walked over to the animation of her show Smooth FM.

The TV and radio host, 43, looked distinctively chic in a monochrome plaid maxi dress, which was tied around her waist with a fabric belt.

Casual: Myleene Klass appeared to be enjoying a much quieter arrival at Global Studios on Saturday, as she walked over to her Smooth FM show.

Myleene styled the look with a pair of chunky black sandals and accessorized with a selection of dainty gold necklaces and a watch.

The mother-of-three wore her ombre cropped locks in a relaxed wave and shielded her eyes from the rays with a pair of stylish shades.

Myleene carried her essentials in a crossbody bag with a chain strap and appeared to be carrying a gift box in her hand

Chic: The 43-year-old TV and radio host looked distinctively chic in a monochrome plaid maxi dress, which was tied around her waist with a fabric belt

Out: Myleene styled the look with a pair of chunky black sandals and accessorized with a selection of dainty gold necklaces and a watch

Working Mom: The mother-of-three wore her ombre cropped locks in a relaxed wave and shielded her eyes from the rays with a pair of stylish shades

It comes after Scottish football fans descended on Leicester Square in London ahead of Friday’s game and quickly turned their attention to Myleene who was watching all the action from his office window.

The presenter, who was spotted taking a closer look at the huge crowds below from Global Studios, located in Leicester Square – revealed on her Instagram story that she quickly became the object of a rude chant.

At Global to record her last radio show, Myleene was eager to see what all the commotion was on the ground and she and a few others looked out the window.

Embarrassing: Myleene was targeted by Scottish football fans as she watched the crowd in Leicester Square from a window at Global Studios on Friday

Huge crowds of Scottish football fans were seen singing and gathering in the plaza below, with Myleene sharing footage of fans calling on her to ‘get her c ** s out’.

Panning her camera over the crowded Leicester Square crowd, she joked: “I didn’t see this one coming. “Get your tattoos out Myleene Klass”. ‘

Earlier videos posted by Myleene saw people playing bagpipes in the crowd, with police on hand to keep an eye out for fans.

Huge crowd: Scottish football fans descended on Leicester Square ahead of Scotland's game against England on Friday night

Target: Myleene shared images of fans shouting foul chants at her to her Instagram story and joked:

“Leicester Sq – LOVE bagpipes,” Myleene told her followers, before admitting she was a little worried about the large crowd standing outside in the torrential rain.

She confessed, “The mother in me is worried about how cold and wet they are all getting.”

Myleene’s videos come after hundreds of Scottish football fans marched into central London despite Metropolitan Police issuing a 48-hour dispersal order on Thursday.

It is claimed that 20,000 ticketless supporters have descended on the capital, despite only 2,800 tickets sold to Scottish fans for the match which will take place at Wembley Stadium at 8pm on Friday.

Chaos: The Classic FM presenter took a closer look at the crowd as she stood at Global Studios, located in Leicester Square, to record her latest radio show

Worried: Myleene couldn't help but worry about fans' health as they stood in torrential rain

London Mayor Sadiq Khan had pleaded with Scottish supporters to ‘enjoy the game from Scotland’ and warned that an influx of crowds could pose a ‘serious risk’ of the spread of Covid-19.

As the restrictions are still in place, Scotland Yard has issued a section 35 dispersal order until 3 p.m. Saturday, in anticipation of “anti-social behavior”.

The order gives a police officer and a police community support officer the power to exclude a person from an area for 48 hours with the authority of an inspector.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police tweeted Thursday evening: “Due to the high-profile UEFA EURO soccer match between England and Scotland on Friday 18 June at 8 p.m. and the antisocial behavior this could result in , a dispersal authority under Article 35 has been implemented.

‘This was cleared by Inspector Dodds from 3:00 p.m. on 6/17/21 until 3:00 p.m. on 6/19/21 in the West End area in an attempt to reduce the likelihood of members of the public be victims of harassment and alarm distress and the occurrence of crime in the local area.

The Rule of Six is ​​still in effect indoors, and strict social distancing measures remain in place both indoors and outdoors.

Friday’s crucial game between England and Scotland is the first clash between the two football teams in four years.

Fearful: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged Scottish fans to stay in Scotland to reduce risk of coronavirus spread

Myleene getting swept up in chaos comes after she is seen launching a new campaign with St. John Ambulance encouraging everyone to learn CPR.

It’s a cause close to her heart, as Myleene has revealed that she has had to perform CPR on her daughters before, at different times when they choke.

The former Hear’Say star used first aid for her eldest daughter Ava, 13, when she started choking on seafood at a festive meal at the age of 10 and her daughter Hero, now 10, after choking on a plastic star when she was just one year old.

“I used first aid to save my two daughters when they were choking (at different times it’s always horrible to think about it),” she told fans on Instagram.

‘My daughters in turn, taught by @stjohn_ambulance, used their skills to help an old man who had a bleeding head injury on the street, a lady who passed out on the subway and another on a plane .

“It just gives you confidence in knowing what to do, and you could save a life.”

