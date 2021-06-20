Teens protest against ‘sexist’ school dress code, write Am I distracting on the stomach

A California teenager is now taking matters into her own hands after her school decides to hold a convention to clarify the dress code rules. 16-year-old Evita Frick-Hisaw helped organize a strike against her high school’s “sexist” dress code.

Frick-Hisaw, known as @baggyjeanmom on TikTok, went viral after documenting the protest on the social media app. On June 3, 2021, she shared images of her classmates wearing crop tops in opposition to a dress code assembly that should have been held that day.

“To protest the dress code assembly regarding ‘too much halfway drift’ we all wear crop tops. We suggest you do that too! Boys, support your friends and cut your tops,” a flyer on the walkout she shared on her Instagram Stories would have Lily.

In the viral TikTok video, which has been viewed over 2.9 million times and received thousands of comments, Frick-Hisaw wears a baggy t-shirt before changing into a crop top to join the protest. Other students who joined the protest also wrote about themselves such things as “Distraction”, “It’s not my fault” and “Am I a distraction?” Through their bellies. The students also called the administrators for suggesting their bodies were a distraction.

“Teach boys to focus, not girls to cover up,” one sign read. Another read, “If children’s bellies are distracting you, you shouldn’t be working with children. “

Evita posted the signs made by the students (TikTok / @baggyjeanmom)

Although she admits that some of the students who joined the protest were “kicked out” that day, she adds at the end of the clip that the protest led to the school having “a real discussion to change the dress code”.

“They can have an assembly to tell girls how to dress, but they can’t have an assembly to educate boys on how to respect other people’s bodies,” one person wrote in the comments. “I mean in college we don’t have a dress code and everything is fine and no one is distracted so I don’t know where they get that from,” another user pointed out.

“You inspired me to step into my school,” wrote another. “I’m organizing a protest now. I’m proud of you !!!”

One of the protest signs (TikTok / @baggyjeanmom)

But the protests also had criticism. “These little kids are going to have a hard time finding a job in the future if they can’t understand the basics of the dress code,” one wrote.

Frick-Hisaw took to TikTok to respond to the comment in a follow-up video. Explaining the reasons for the protest, she said: “I want to start this video by saying thank you for all the support we received on our last video, but with all the support comes a lot of hate for the comments too. like this one.”

“So the reason we did all of this was because we were going to have a dress code assembly,” she continued. “We felt that the dress code was sexist towards women and also perpetuated the culture of rape and that made us very uncomfortable. We all just want some freedom of speech and the freedom to express our confidence – whether in a loose t-shirt or a tiny tank top. “

“As students, we feel like what we wear doesn’t distract others or affect anyone’s learning environment.” Frick-Hisaw also said that at the end of the day, she told her favorite teacher about the protest. And although he said he thought they “could have had a better approach on this”, he is with the students. She added that he “understands” them and that she agrees with him.

“We know we’ll have a dress code when we get older and maybe have uniforms with any job, but right now we’re in school and we’re in a learning environment,” he said. she pointed out. “We shouldn’t have to be kicked out of class just because we’re wearing a crop top … I shouldn’t be the only one talking about this and that’s why we’re having this meeting.”

