Fashion
6 common conditions that are prevalent in men that shouldn’t be ignored
Sexual intimacy has always been stigmatized and people are reluctant to speak openly about their sexuality. In the current scenario, the pandemic has not only deteriorated mental health, but also affected the sexual health problems of individuals.
One of the main reasons for the increase in stress levels in individuals is due to factors such as employment, work-life imbalance, financial challenges, lack of socialization and relationship conflicts. among others. Stress directly affects our hormones and mood and takes away a person’s libido, thus affecting a couple’s quality time. It can gradually make an individual a smoker or an alcoholic, which in turn can adversely affect sexual performance. These can lead to problems such as premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, reduced libido, and male fertility. A man must be strong physically, mentally and spiritually. A balanced sex life always allows an individual to have healthy relationships, planned pregnancies, disease and prevention. Therefore, it is essential to be aware of all aspects of sexual health and what it takes to have a great sex life.
A recent Italian study (WebMD) found that Covid-19 almost six times increases the risk of developing erectile dysfunction (ED). Diabetes, obesity and smoking which increase the risk of contracting COVID -19 are also risk factors for erectile dysfunction. Data estimates that men with a history of coronavirus will be 5.66 times more likely to develop erectile dysfunction. The problem can be short term or long term. Although erectile dysfunction affects men and is generally thought of as a man’s affair, it also impacts women in a relationship. According to the results of a recent survey, 56% of men would like to discuss erectile dysfunction with their partners to mend their relationship, while 28% of women might consider separation if their partner does not take corrective action for the erectile dysfunction.
The most common sexual health problems in men are:
Heart disease – The main threat to men’s health – Heart disease and stroke are the first and second most common diseases in men and women. It is advisable to increase physical activity and changing your diet can work wonders.
Depression and diabetes – If left untreated, diabetes can lead to nerve and kidney damage, heart disease and stroke, and even vision problems or blindness. Men with diabetes face a risk of low testosterone levels and sexual impotence. This can lead to increased depression or anxiety.
Liver disease – Patients with liver disease tend to increase in advanced liver failure. This process is directly linked to cirrhosis or its treatments, such as liver transplantation, or certain drugs (eg beta-blockers). Apart from the cirrhosis, other factors can cause sexual problems in these patients.
Premature ejaculation – If you ejaculate before or very soon after starting sexual activity, you may have premature ejaculation. While it’s best known as a nuisance to younger men who are just starting to explore sex, it happens in men of all ages at about the same rate. In fact, it can serve as a warning sign of erectile dysfunction in older men or an underlying anxiety disorder.
Dyserection – If you are having trouble getting or maintaining an erection that is firm enough to have sex, you may be suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED). Erectile dysfunction occurs when there is not enough blood flow to the penis to maintain an erection. In many cases, this can be related to physical condition, vascular disease, thyroid imbalances, diabetes, and high blood pressure. It can also be caused by psychological conditions, such as anxiety, stress, and depression. While erectile dysfunction is more common in men over 50, it can occur at any age.
Reduced libido (reduced sexual desire)– Low libido means that your desire or interest in sex has decreased. The condition is often linked to low levels of the male hormone, testosterone. Testosterone maintains libido, sperm production, muscles, hair and bones. Low testosterone can affect your body and your mood. Decreased sex drive can also be caused by depression, anxiety, or relationship difficulties. Diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain medications like antidepressants can also contribute to low libido.
Sexual health problems can also be due to a physical or psychological cause and are often a combination of the two:
The physical reasons include:
Disease or infection
Skin diseases
Medication side effects
Psychological reasons include:
Stress
Anxiety, depression, or low self-esteem
Relationship difficulties
Uncertainty about your sexuality
Previous sexual experiences
Talking about your sexual health with an andrologist is extremely important. Your doctor can recommend ways to stay safe and improve your sexual health issues. A healthy lifestyle can help improve sexual function, improve diet, achieve and maintain a healthy weight, and exercise regularly all help promote better overall health and, therefore, better sexual health.
This article is written by Dr SS Vasan (Bangalore) MBBS, DNB-General Surgery, DNB-Urologie / Chirurgie genito-urinaire, FICS, Fellowship in Andrology and Incontinence (Singapore)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]