6 common conditions that are prevalent in men that shouldn’t be ignored

June is the month when we celebrate dads. What better time to talk to them about the importance of their sexual health. Sexual health and well-being is classified as a state of physical, emotional, mental, social and spiritual aspects related to sexuality. It is an essential part of good health. Poor sexual health, whether psychological or pathological, can seriously affect the quality of life of adolescent and adult men.

Sexual intimacy has always been stigmatized and people are reluctant to speak openly about their sexuality. In the current scenario, the pandemic has not only deteriorated mental health, but also affected the sexual health problems of individuals.

One of the main reasons for the increase in stress levels in individuals is due to factors such as employment, work-life imbalance, financial challenges, lack of socialization and relationship conflicts. among others. Stress directly affects our hormones and mood and takes away a person’s libido, thus affecting a couple’s quality time. It can gradually make an individual a smoker or an alcoholic, which in turn can adversely affect sexual performance. These can lead to problems such as premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, reduced libido, and male fertility. A man must be strong physically, mentally and spiritually. A balanced sex life always allows an individual to have healthy relationships, planned pregnancies, disease and prevention. Therefore, it is essential to be aware of all aspects of sexual health and what it takes to have a great sex life.



A recent Italian study (WebMD) found that Covid-19 almost six times increases the risk of developing erectile dysfunction (ED). Diabetes, obesity and smoking which increase the risk of contracting COVID -19 are also risk factors for erectile dysfunction. Data estimates that men with a history of coronavirus will be 5.66 times more likely to develop erectile dysfunction. The problem can be short term or long term. Although erectile dysfunction affects men and is generally thought of as a man’s affair, it also impacts women in a relationship. According to the results of a recent survey, 56% of men would like to discuss erectile dysfunction with their partners to mend their relationship, while 28% of women might consider separation if their partner does not take corrective action for the erectile dysfunction.

The most common sexual health problems in men are:

Heart disease – The main threat to men’s health – Heart disease and stroke are the first and second most common diseases in men and women. It is advisable to increase physical activity and changing your diet can work wonders.

Depression and diabetes – If left untreated, diabetes can lead to nerve and kidney damage, heart disease and stroke, and even vision problems or blindness. Men with diabetes face a risk of low testosterone levels and sexual impotence. This can lead to increased depression or anxiety.

Liver disease – Patients with liver disease tend to increase in advanced liver failure. This process is directly linked to cirrhosis or its treatments, such as liver transplantation, or certain drugs (eg beta-blockers). Apart from the cirrhosis, other factors can cause sexual problems in these patients.

Premature ejaculation – If you ejaculate before or very soon after starting sexual activity, you may have premature ejaculation. While it’s best known as a nuisance to younger men who are just starting to explore sex, it happens in men of all ages at about the same rate. In fact, it can serve as a warning sign of erectile dysfunction in older men or an underlying anxiety disorder.

Dyserection – If you are having trouble getting or maintaining an erection that is firm enough to have sex, you may be suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED). Erectile dysfunction occurs when there is not enough blood flow to the penis to maintain an erection. In many cases, this can be related to physical condition, vascular disease, thyroid imbalances, diabetes, and high blood pressure. It can also be caused by psychological conditions, such as anxiety, stress, and depression. While erectile dysfunction is more common in men over 50, it can occur at any age.

Reduced libido (reduced sexual desire)– Low libido means that your desire or interest in sex has decreased. The condition is often linked to low levels of the male hormone, testosterone. Testosterone maintains libido, sperm production, muscles, hair and bones. Low testosterone can affect your body and your mood. Decreased sex drive can also be caused by depression, anxiety, or relationship difficulties. Diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain medications like antidepressants can also contribute to low libido.

Sexual health problems can also be due to a physical or psychological cause and are often a combination of the two:





The physical reasons include:



Disease or infection



Skin diseases



Medication side effects

Psychological reasons include:



Stress

Anxiety, depression, or low self-esteem



Relationship difficulties



Uncertainty about your sexuality



Previous sexual experiences

Talking about your sexual health with an andrologist is extremely important. Your doctor can recommend ways to stay safe and improve your sexual health issues. A healthy lifestyle can help improve sexual function, improve diet, achieve and maintain a healthy weight, and exercise regularly all help promote better overall health and, therefore, better sexual health.

This article is written by Dr SS Vasan (Bangalore) MBBS, DNB-General Surgery, DNB-Urologie / Chirurgie genito-urinaire, FICS, Fellowship in Andrology and Incontinence (Singapore)

