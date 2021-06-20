9 designers on summer clothing trends they’ll actually wear this summer

If the recent weather and the traffic figures of our website are to be taken into account, dress season is officially upon us. In fact, last week on Who What Wear UK, the sartorial stories surpassed just about every other summer content (sorry, sandals and swimwear). With summer dresses in such high demand, I thought I would turn to a few experts to find out exactly what trends they plan to gain popularity for the season ahead.

By Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix by Rixo to Han Chong from Self-portrait, Charlotte de Geyter from Bernadette and Haeni Kim from Kitri, I questioned the brains behind some of the most coveted contemporary brands (and a very cool rental platform) about the clothing trends they’ll be championing this summer, and unsurprisingly, plenty of pundits have responded with very similar answers.

In a post-Covid world, many of us are looking for fashion that will make us smile and it was a common thread in many quotes. Discussions of joy, freedom, optimism and fun echoed throughout, while the concept of dressing just because it was also at the top of the list. In terms of tangible trends and takeaways, a few designers noted the prevalence of gingham this year, while others spoke of the popularity of bright colors and smiley prints.

From Rixo to Sezane, from Aligne to Ghost, keep scrolling through the clothing trends that fashion experts love this season.

RIXO

Our gaze is on summer and the freedom it brings this year more than ever! We’re excited to see airier fabrics and lighter hues in a range of mini fits and silhouettes for fun daytime wear and maxi shapes that promise easy day-to-night glamor. After so many months of WFH casual dress, now is the time to get dressed and we can’t wait. – Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix, co-founders of Rixo

Rixo Poppy floral-print crepe midi dress (185)

Rixo Kayla ruffled floral-print cotton mini dress (245)

Rixo Cecile ruffled printed crepe midi dress (265)

Kitri

“This summer is all about comfort and joy! After the long confinement and the cold, we might not yet be quite ready to put on a little dress and lean into easy, breezy smocked silhouettes in cheerful colors and bold patterns.Gichy checks are still very popular in a whole range of different colors and scales, but they were also seeing it develop into more graphic checkerboard prints.

Cottage-core is always a big trend for us, this time with tall collars finished with ruffles in vintage-inspired floral prints. Finally, artistic and graphic illustrations in the form of female nudes have been very popular so far. ” – Haeni Kim, founder of Kitri

Kitri Fonteyn Blue Gingham Dress (145)

Kitri Farrell Sunbathers short dress blue (125)

Kitri Regina orange gingham midi dress (165)

Bernadette

“This summer it’s about enjoying everything a lot more. Whether it’s wearing linen dresses on the vacation you’ve been dreaming about, or attending postponed celebrations where you’ll want to show off by showing off a little skin. Women will give in to the pleasure of wearing cheerful prints and bright colors. It’s time to have some fun! ” – Charlotte de Geyter, co-founder of Bernadette

Bernadette Jules floral-print taffeta mini dress (450)

Bernadette Lisa knotted taffeta mini dress (290)

Bernadette Jeannie floral-print silk-blend satin midi dress (340)

Self-portrait

“I have noticed a real change in what our customers are looking for right now. They are buying colors, prints and dresses that feel inspiring – both mini and long. I see they are looking for a radical change in their wardrobe, and I think we were going to see a trend in feminine styles, shapes that make women feel like themselves again, and pieces that reflect their emergence into the world. ” – Han Chong, Founder and Creative Director of Self-Portrait

Self-portrait Knotted cotton-poplin mini dress (320)

Self-portrait Long tie-back dress in ruffled cotton-poplin (170)

Self-portrait Crochet-trimmed ruffled cotton-poplin mini dress (145)

Szane

“For Szane, we really think the flowy maxi dress will be a must-have for this summer. We want them colorful, with prints that make you travel instantly. If you prefer mini dresses, we want to wear them as strong pieces. with details like puffed sleeves. It’s perfect when worn with belts! ” – Morgane Sezalory, founder of Szane

Szane Mae dress (165)

Szane Pat dress (140)

Szane Calypso dress (170)

Stefania Vaidani

This summer I think cutout dresses will be everywhere as people are excited to come back to the world looking their best and showing a little more skin, a change from the loungewear we are used to. ! Gingham was really all the rage this spring, perhaps because of all the time we spent on the picnic rugs. I don’t think it’s going anywhere and I predict gingham prints will be very popular this summer – it’s an easy, happy print that everyone needs after the year we’ve had. It’s also an easy to wear print for many different skin tones and shapes. – Stefania Vaidani, founder of Stefania Vaidani

Stefania Vaidani Blue Vichy mid-length dress (194)

Stefania Vaidani Apella Sirenes Dress (175)

Stefania Vaidani Pink Vichy mid-length dress (194)

Ghost

“For the summer it would be the meadow look, in washed cottons, linens and crepes. Soft pastel colors in floral prints and plain crepes and easy button-up dresses. – Sameera Azeem, Creative Director at Ghost

Ghost Trinity robe (149)

Ghost Sabrina dress (89)

Ghist Flo dress (95)

Endless wardrobe

“We’ve certainly seen an on-the-spot change at Endless Wardrobe for cheerful dressing as restrictions loosened. Since March, our most popular styles have been the most colorful, including House of Sunny knits and Olivia Rubin dresses. In fact, our most popular style over the past few months has been the Olivia Rubin. Sadie dress. For us, we believe over-dressing is no longer a problem, now you can dress for the pub at the park as we have been locked inside for so long waiting to get dressed and feel good that everything is happening this summer! ” Rosie Gunn and Hannah Johnston, co-founders of Endless Wardrobe

To rent:

Olivia rubin Sadie Ombre Silk Dress (49)

House of the Sun Hockey dress (25)

Olivia rubin Aubrey silk slip dress (49)

souls

“We’re coming out of a Covid coma and I think it’s time to be optimistic and celebrate color and change for the future by swapping our sweatpants and neutrals for color and print to inspire a vacation or the thought of one. ” Lesleigh Jermanus, Founder of Almais

souls Atlantis Flared Midi Dress (316)

souls Ivy Tie Side Corset Dress (356)

2102 – Pre-Fall21 Ursula Mini Shirt Dress (276)

Align

“The S / S 21 dresses are about optimism and the future. Important trends will be the exuberant colors, cheerful prints and a sense of a fresh start. The fresh white midi dresses feel like erasing the slate and our Delaney poplin dress is the perfect nod to this trend. It’s roomy enough to be worn on the hottest days and with just the right amount of fancy in the ruffles. Hot pink will be the color. favorite to accompany you all summer, our Carly dress to tie in the back all the right notes in its fuchsia tone and trendy open back. ” Dalbir Bains, Founder at Aligne

Align Carly Tie Back Dress in Cosmos Pink (89)

Align Calonie Voluminous Midi Dress White (63)

Align Desi Sleeveless Shirred Waist Mini Dress in Khaki Gingham (75)

