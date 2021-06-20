Fashion
A new force for mental health
They have launched a new clothing brand called Untold Courage with the goal of saving lives, one item of clothing at a time.
It’s a men’s collection of simple logos that can be worn every day, says Mark, who lives in Cannock.
Creating a clothing brand was a natural step for Mark as he already had experience in the retail industry.
And mental health awareness is also a cause close to hearts for couples, as Mark suffers from cyclothemia, a type of bipolar disorder.
I have worked in retail management all of my professional life. During my 20s, I lost my father and sister, and I experienced difficult times personally. A few years ago I was diagnosed with cyclothemia. It is more commonly referred to as rapidly cycling bipolar. Usually with bipolar you are up for a few days and down for a few days. With cyclothemia, the ups and downs come and go quickly. It was like being on a roller coaster, he tells Weekend.
It took a while for Mark to be diagnosed and he says unfortunately this is also the case for a lot of sick people and for some it can have tragic consequences.
It can take an average of four months to get an appointment and treatment. Unfortunately, we are losing a lot of people in the meantime, he says.
During the lockdown, Mark decided he wanted to do something to help the charities that were doing so much to support people with mental illness.
I wanted to create a clothing brand because I know the market a little. My wife Stacie is on the visual side and I’m on the marketing side, he tells Weekend.
In early May, the couple launched a men’s clothing line with 22 items, including branded t-shirts and hoodies, with more to follow, and also plan to launch a women’s line in the future.
We have had a positive reaction from residents of the four home countries and the local community of Norton Canes where we live, he said.
The logo, which the couple created together, depicts two hands holding each other, which he says is a sign of strength and brotherhood.
It’s about getting people to hang on. During the lockdown, it was so awful for a lot of people, Mark says.
Our idea is that with subtle patterns, anyone can show their support for the mental illness problem, and a sick person will recognize that support when they see someone else wearing our clothes, ” he explains. -he.
Mark says the vast majority of their clients are people who want to show support for people with mental illnesses.
The couple will donate 12% of the profits to their charitable partner, the Campaign Against Miserable Life (CALM).
Its 12 percent because 12 men die by suicide every day. That’s 12 too many, says Mark, 34.
We want our customers to not just buy a t-shirt, but to join a movement. Our slogan is: save lives, one garment at a time, he tells Weekend.
CALM was initially launched as a service for men aged 15-35, but in 2011 it became clear that the volume of calls from men over 35 was increasing and suicide among older men was on the rise. men in the UK.
Today, CALM provides assistance to anyone who needs it. The charity runs a free, confidential helpline and online chat seven hours a day, seven days a week for anyone who needs to talk about life issues and also supports those bereaved by suicide, via the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
It is one of the largest mental health charities in the UK and Mark says they are operating at a time when people may be at their lowest and mainstream support services may not be open.
Speaking of the partnership, he says: The majority of CALM’s income comes from charitable donations, and that is why it is so important for us to help them continue.
I have called mental illness a pandemic within the pandemic. The implications of Covid around jobs, finances and relationships could worsen further. All of these things are key factors in male suicides in the UK. So basically we need services like CALM more than ever.
For more information on the Untold Courage clothing line and its charitable work, visit www.untoldcourage.com
