Fashion
From Dior to Dolce & Gabbana: fashion returns to the catwalks for the Cruise and men’s shows
The front rows may be even more empty than usual, but a number of the catwalks lit up this weekend as some of fashion’s most famous brands showcased their latest collections.
French fashion house Dior returned to the live catwalks on Thursday with a fireworks display from its Cruise 2022 Athens collection, held at the Panathenaic Stadium, site of the first modern Olympic Games.
Watched by celebrities including movie star Catherine Deneuve, model Cara Delevingne and the Queen’s Gambit Actress Anya Taylor Joy along with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the collection featured designs inspired by antiquity and traditional Greek dress.
Greek artisans whose work was in the collection included a tailor and embroiderer in Argos in the Peloponnese, a silk factory in the northeastern town of Soufli, and a fisherman’s cap maker in the port of Piraeus.
“I am very interested in craftsmanship. It is my passion,” said Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri.
The cruise collections fall between the usual spring / summer and fall / winter collections and French houses often visit other countries for the launch.
The peplos, the dress traditionally worn by women in ancient Greece, was a “key inspiration” for the show’s tunics, Dior said.
The predominantly black, white, gray, gold and blue collection also included sportswear and suits inspired by the jackets and pants worn by Marlene Dietrich.
The show took place 70 years after a famous Dior shoot at the Acropolis.
“When I got to Dior I found the archives and thought, one day it would be great to take this trip to Greece again. In a way, it’s an anniversary,” said Chiuri.
The designer said the return of the crowds, although at a limited capacity, was a welcome feeling. The last show with spectators, on a smaller scale, took place in September.
“We’ve worked a lot with video, film, but it’s completely different having an audience at our fashion show. It’s like a concert,” she said.
Milan also welcomes frontline guests
The Italian fashion industry welcomed spectators to its parades on Friday, a sign that the industry is ready to start turning the page on virtual formats adopted during the pandemic.
The figures remain modest, only Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Etro invite the public to their spring / summer 2022 men’s collections.
“It’s the dress rehearsal of returning to normal,” said Federica Trotta Mureau, editor-in-chief of the Italian fashion magazine. Mia The Journal.
“The lights that go out and come on again, the music that rings when the first models come out … it’s an emotion that digital technology cannot give us.”
The bulk of the 47 fashion shows that take place over five days will remain digital, with figures like Ermenegildo Zegna, Prada and Fendi opting for virtual display.
In a live show on Saturday, Dolce & Gabbana presented a collection inspired by the extravagant lighting installations at street festivals in southern Italy.
Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana called their light therapy collection for a world that has been mostly denied at large gatherings over the past 15 months.
Fashion is emotion, Gabbana said backstage before the show. We experimented last season with a digital broadcast. It is not the same. It was adrenaline free.
Their live show with a socially distant guest audience was the first inside their showroom since the pandemic has forced Milan Fashion Week to go mostly digital in recent seasons.
picture credit
