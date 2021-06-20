Helen Flanagan looks stunning in a thigh-high flowery dress with fiance Scott Sinclair

She never fails to present a stylish display on the go.

And Helen Flanagan looked gorgeous on Saturday when she stepped out in a bodycon, floral, thigh-low dress for a date night with Scott Sinclair.

The former Coronation Street star, 30, and her footballing fiancé, 32, beamed as they walked towards the Manchester Menagerie while holding hands.

Stunning:

Helen demonstrated her legs as she walked around town in the floral print, Bardot sleeve mini dress.

She completed the evening ensemble with a pair of bright pink stilettos and looked carefree as she walked to the popular restaurant.

She accessorized with an enviable white Chanel crossbody bag and styled her shoulder-length blonde tresses in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Scott opted for an all-black ensemble and donned jeans, a t-shirt and sneakers for the outing.

In love:

Earlier this month, it was claimed Helen was “injured” after shameful moms criticized her for sharing a stunning bikini photo eight weeks after giving birth.

The former Coronation Street actress, who welcomed her son Charlie earlier this year, recently shared a smiling snap with her two daughters while on vacation.

However, the trolls criticized the actress for “making other moms feel bad” about their postpartum figure, and Helen was reportedly horrified.

An insider said new! magazine: ‘Criticism is difficult for Helen as she openly admits her insecurity and is very self-aware.

Gorgeous:

“The photo was a happy time with her daughters and she felt good about her body.

“She got a lot of really lovely comments, but the negative comments from the shameful mummies have always crept in and they hurt.”

The source added that Helen didn’t brag about her postpartum figure and just wanted to kiss the body that gave birth to three children.

'Injured':

Helen had spent a stay in the UK with her fiance Scott Sinclair and their three children, Matilda, five, Delilah, two, and their three-month-old son Charliein Falmouth, Cornwall, in May.

Earlier this month, Hélènehas fueled speculation that she tied the knot with her fiancé Scott after repeatedly calling him a “husband” on social media.

The actress hooked up with handsome Scott on a shopping spree last Monday and shared a series of snaps about her stories that called her her “husband.”

Sad:

The beloved couple, who have three children together, got engaged in May 2018 but were forced to postpone their marriage due to the pandemic.

MailOnline contacted Helen’s rep for comment at the time.

Speaking in February last year, the actress said she and Scott plan to postpone their nuptials until 2021, as her sister Jessica is hoping to marry in 2020.

Talk to The Express, the I’m A Celeb star explained at the time, “We were going to get married this year but my little sister is getting married next summer, so maybe next year.

“I think it’s just because we’ve been together for so long that we were a little lazy. But, it would be nice to have the same name.