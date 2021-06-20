Top international fashion news of the week | 20.06.21





Tiffany & Co recruits Anya Taylor-Joy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Eileen Gu as ambassadors and Sacai collaborates with Dior Men’s. Check out these stories and more as we uncover this week’s top international fashion news. Dior partners with Sacai Sacai collaborates with Dior Men to create a capsule collection. The French House and the Japanese label will represent “a creative conversation between two creators, two heritages and two cultures”. Kim Jones, the creative director of Dior Men’s, said he often frequents Sacai when he visits Japan and spoke of his friendship with Chitose Abe, the designer. “I’m still working on things that I miss in real life and to see. It’s just a really key mix between what Dior is and Sacai, and it was a way to have a conversation through the pandemic, ”he said. The collection features a combination of the brand’s logo, with the Sacai name appearing in the “i” of the Dior logo. Each piece features rich embroidery and shades of cream, navy blue and black. Some key pieces include the Dior beret in soft black. In addition, there is a touch of sporty patterns like the Dior Snow and Explorer boots, with chunky knits and overcoats. The collection will be released in November of this year. Ahluwalia named BFC / GQ winner for menswear The British Fashion Council and GQ have announced the winner of the 2021 Men’s Clothing Fund – Priya Ahluwalia. It’s not the British designer’s first award this year – she also named a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design earlier in the year. “There can only be one winner, and Priya has proven to be the strongest contender, demonstrating incredible creativity as well as a business strategy that embodies the future of British fashion, with environmental and socially positive practices at the heart of the brand, “said Caroline Rush CBE. , the CEO of BFC. BFC Menswear Division President and British GQ Editor-in-Chief Dylan Jones spoke of Priya’s understanding of the modern consumer and “perceptual design”. “It was a unanimous jury decision. I look forward to seeing the Priyas business grow and become an established international brand, ”he said. Tiffany & Co appoints three new ambassadors Tiffany & Co has appointed Anya Taylor-Joy, Tracee Ellis Ross and Eileen Gu as new ambassadors. As part of the announcement, the three are featured in an accompanying campaign for her new line of jewelry. Shot in black and white by Mario Correnti, the shoot – nicknamed “Tiffany T1” – is inspired by individuality and strength. Pieces include bracelets, earrings and pendants, while further imagining its T ‘logo. “Wearing a beautiful piece of jewelry, especially a piece of jewelry that is meaningful or motivating in a personal sense, is an inexorable feeling. It’s empowering, inspiring and exciting to express myself, to feel seen and heard without having to say a single word, ”said Eileen Gu. The trio will also feature in another new campaign called “Knot Your Typique City”, which will debut in 2022. Chiara Ferragni takes full control of the brand Chiara Ferragni, the Italian designer and influencer, takes full control of her company, Tbs Crew Srl. It has acquired the remaining 45% stake from Esuriens Srl and is part of a “very careful business plan”. She founded the company in 2009 – took on the role of CEO and President in 2013. Tbs Crew Srl manages the lifestyle blog, The Blonde Salad, which also functions as a digital marketing and talent consulting agency . Details on the finances of the acquisition were not disclosed in the press release.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos