Fashion

Buy everything you need to throw the ultimate summer pool party

Published

24 seconds ago

Summer is officially here, COVID restrictions are lifted, and we’re all ready to have some fun in the sun!

Source: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

What better way to celebrate the new season than by hosting an epic pool party? So gather your gang, coat yourself in the SPF and check OKAY!The ultimate buying guide from below where you’ll find fun floats, cool drinks, trendy swimwear and more!

Xing’s 2 Piece Watermelon Inflatable Pool Floats cost $ 47.

Supergoop’s PLAY Antioxidant Infused Body Mist with Vitamin C SPF 50! sells for $ 21.

The Blue Panda store’s beach party supply set (paper plates, napkins, cups, and plastic cutlery) costs $ 17.94.

Kariwell Men’s 3D Banana Trunks for $ 11.98

Sparkling Ice Spiked Hard Seltzer Multi-Pack is priced at $ 17.99

AquaGuard’s pre-swim hair defense costs $ 15.99.

Hinyyrin’s rhinestone sandals cost $ 39.99.

TONUNI’s 12 Flamingo inflatable cup holders cost $ 6.99.

Urban Coco’s bohemian shift dress for women retails for $ 24.85.

UNITY’s CBS Strawberry Lemonade Infused Drink (6-Pack) costs $ 41.94.

Cowin’s IPX7 waterproof floating Bluetooth speakers cost $ 39.99.

The Tropicali 5-Piece Melamine Pitcher Set from Certified International retails for $ 26.99.

Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm Sandbar SPF 15 retails for $ 5.99.

Jasonwell’s Rainbow Cloud Inflatable Floating Bar costs $ 16.99.

Zaful’s snake print underwired triangle bikini is $ 14.99.

The Giant Tumbling Timber toy costs $ 49.99.

Elf’s Studio Waterproof Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara – Black (3-pack) costs $ 17.42.

Kikoya’s Turkish Tie Dye Beach Towel costs $ 23.69.

Peter Thomas Roth Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Instant Brush Sunscreen Powder from Peter Thomas Roth costs $ 30.

Tempt Me’s off-the-shoulder ruffle one-piece swimsuit costs $ 29.99.

FUNBOY x Bark’s Yacht Dog Float costs $ 55.98

Ray-Ban’s classic mirrored aviator sunglasses cost $ 186.

Ban.do’s Super Chill Grapefruit Cooler Bag costs $ 30.

The Superdry Men’s Sport Style Slider retails for $ 33.02.

