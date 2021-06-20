Dutch schools called for uneven dress code enforcement for girls





As temperatures rise during the summer months, several schools have reminded girls of their dress code. T-shirts, warm pants and other summer clothes have been labeled as daring. Students and organizations have now spoken out against the comments they believe are not only sexist but also dangerous. By focusing specifically on girls, schools are sending a disturbing message, you are holding girls responsible for the sexual behavior of boys and men, Rutgers Knowledge Center expert Willy van Berlo told Trouw. Natalya is a 16-year-old student at an international school in La Hauge who has created a word poem to protest the dress code at his school. In the video, Natalya has “I am not a distraction” written on her chest. The NL Times spoke to Natalya’s mother about the video and the response Natalya received from her school after the video was posted. The student’s mother claimed that three teachers approached her daughter after the video was released, asking her why she made the clip. She was just trying to raise awareness about an issue that affects many students, Natalya’s mother said. Several girls in The Hague also wore crop tops and shorts with phrases such as too short written on their skin in revolt against the school’s dress code policy which they say disproportionately targets girls. Several boys from the school joined the protest, writing I’m Not Distracted on their arms. When boys do not follow the dress code policy, their infractions are often ignored, Natalya’s mother said. Girls will be asked to go get changed immediately, she said, while dress code violations by boys will often be ignored. Schools in Zwolle, Amersfoort and Roermond sent emails to parents reminding them to wear appropriate clothing for their children. This means no bare belly and only pants or skirts of a length where no inappropriate comments can be made, said Koen Janssen, principal of Protest Christian high school in Amersfoort. “Your clothes can interfere with others and this causes discomfort. In some cases it can also affect forms of security,” wrote a Reform-Liberated school in Zwolle. With that, they’re actually saying that a girl is to blame if something happens because she didn’t dress like that. No one has the right to harm a woman or a girl, no matter what she looks like, Ver Berlo pointed out.

