Cara Delevingne Gets Help With Her Anya Taylor-Joy Dress In Sweet Clip

They were fashion stars every inch at the Dior Cruise 2022 show on Thursday.

And Cara Delevingne, 28, took fans behind the scenes in an Instagram video on Saturday, showing a glimpse of the sweet friendship between her and actress Anya Taylor-Joy, 25.

In the clip, Anya can be seen lending a hand to help straighten Cara’s dress, but it was Cara’s sweet tribute to her friend in the caption that was most touching.

She wrote: “Find friends who will tell you when you have something between your teeth and when you need it most, tell you things you maybe don’t want to hear.

“Connection is the only way for us to learn and grow, so be the women mending another woman’s crown (dress) instead of pointing out that it was twisted.

“Also wearing the same thing as someone else only means you have good taste… @anyataylorjoy @dior.”

The video showed Anya carefully making sure that the strands in Cara’s dress were right before the show, assuring her that she was happy with the way she looked.

Cara could be seen wearing a fitted gold number, showcasing her physique in a fringed dress with black suspenders to emphasize her many strengths.

Adding a pop of color to her look, Cara donned a layer of bright red lipstick, while she also went for a gray smokey-eye.

The Carnival Row star wore her brunette locks in a bouffant style, with a few locks pinned away from her pretty features.

Cara added more glitter to her look with a pair of dangling earrings.

She completed her outfit with a pair of gold cage boots.

Meanwhile, Anya dazzled alongside Cara and looked every inch at the Greek goddess as she rocked a semi-sheer dress that boasted of sparkling golden material.

Anya looked amazing in her shimmering ensemble, making sure to work from all of her angles as she posed for the photographers in Cara’s clip.

The beauty took a look at her toned legs as she moved around the light mesh material of her dress and flaunted her incredible physique.

Her dress also featured chic cape-style details that saw the material of the dress fall over Anya’s shoulders and down her back.

Letting her dress do the talking, Anya kept her accessories to a minimum, donning only a selection of gold rings for the fashion event.

The post also released some footage from the event after sharing the video on Saturday.

Cara wrote on Instagram: “A magical night in Athens that will be remembered forever. Beyond the gratitude of being part of the family.

“Thank you to the entire Dior team who consistently work so hard and of course continue to inspire me on so many levels – as a woman and as an artist with a purpose.”

Meanwhile, Anya’s appearance at the fashion show comes after it was announced that she was cast alongside Ralph Fiennes on The Menu.