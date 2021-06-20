Mouni Roy in monochrome backless dress is simply stunning, see dreamy photos





Anyone who follows Mouni Roy’s sartorial journey knows that the celeb’s wardrobe is full of inspiration and affordable pieces. the Brahmastra the actor likes to experiment with different silhouettes. However, she usually sticks to alluring prints and colors to nail any style. Her latest look in a monochrome outfit will make you want to pull out a page from her fashion book. Recently, Mouni shared several photos of herself lying on the bed on Instagram. She posted the photos from the shoot with the caption Not Without My Wearable Magic. In the pictures, a barefoot Mouni wore a stunning monochrome print ensemble ready for summer and the fashion police are approving her look. ALSO READ: Mouni Roy in 24k short shirt and skirt create magic with its all-black look The 35-year-old actor slipped into a black halterneck midi dress adorned with abstract white patterns all over the footage. The outfit featured a tie detail at the front and a flowy hem. It was associated with a wide black belt cinched at the waist. Mouni simply accessorized her backless outfit with rings and a delicate gold necklace with a pretty pendant. She left her locks open in a parting down the middle and styled them in soft curls. She nailed the trendy minimalist aesthetic with the monochrome look. Mouni Roy in monochrome dress. (Instagram / @ imouniroy) For glam, the Gold the actor opted for over-fleek eyebrows, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara to add volume to lashes, kohl coated eyes, glowing skin, nude lip shade, glowing highlighter on the face and a hint of blush on the cheeks. After Mouni shared the photo, it instantly went viral and garnered over 3 lakh likes. His followers, including Ekta Kapoor, Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani and more, filled the comments section with praise for the actor. Comments on Mouni Roy’s post. On the work side, Mouni Roy was last seen in London Confidential. It also starred Purab Kohli and Kulraj Randhawa in key roles. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s three-part fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







