Alluring Good Morning America star Lara Spencer’s plunging floral dress is perfect for summer – and it’s on sale



















June 20, 2021 – 12:37 BST



Ainhoa ​​Barcelona Good Morning America star Lara Spencer showed off a very chic birthday look as she wore an alluring floral sundress with a plunging neckline

Happy birthday late to Hello america Star Lara spencer! The TV presenter turned 52 on Saturday and showed off her ultra-chic birthday look on Instagram. She wore a floral summer dress from Target, which featured a seductive plunging neckline and a low-cut hem. And good news for fans – it’s on sale for $ 22.50. the Puff Sleeve Floral A-Line Dress, made by RIXO for Target, is described on the store’s website as a “V-neck mini dress” that “brings a playful and chic touch to your wardrobe.” Shop for the look below. Loading the player … WATCH: Lara Spencer makes heartbreaking discovery in family home Lara laid down a storm with her husband Richard McVey, which also turned heads in an equally vibrant look – a red paisley shirt, blue jeans and a leather belt. MORE: Lara Spencer Shares Romantic Beach Photo On Vacation With Husband The mother of two joked in her caption: “Red [tick emoji] strong pattern [tick emoji]. “ Lara wore a $ 22.50 dress by Target Fans were quick to notice Richard’s brave sense of style, with a comment: “Oh my God! You can see this shirt from space.” “He wears it well… you are both gorgeous!” another wrote, while a third agreed: “I love his shirt! You look great too! As always!” MORE: Proud Mother Lara Spencer Shares Photos From Her Son’s Graduation MORE: Lara Spencer Supported By Amy Robach As She Cries A Special Moment Lara’s supporters also got a glimpse of her outdoor birthday celebrations at her luxury home in Connecticut. She seemed to be planning an alfresco meal for her loved ones, judging by the tables in the background of her photo. Puff Sleeve Floral A-Line Dress – RIXO for Target Red, $ 22.50, Target BUY NOW Her fans were also blown away by Lara’s birthday cake, which can only be described as mind blowing! Her friend Nanette has created an absolute masterpiece, turning Lara’s adorable pets into cake shapes. She exclaimed, “What more could a girl ask for on her birthday? Coconut Heath bar crisp cake in the shape of my fur babies. Thanks to my amazing friend Nanette for yet another masterpiece! (Just in case) where you’d be wondering, Coco, Dandy and Riva are made of crispy rice treats covered in vanilla frosting! Check out @stupidgoodcake to see more of her crazy, fun and delicious creations). “ Lara’s birthday cake was a masterpiece The TV presenter also recalled him when her two children Katherine, now 17, and Duff, 19, were young. “Two memories of when I was a little younger than today with the two best gifts of my life,” she kindly wrote on Instagram. Lara welcomed her two children with her first husband David Haffenreffer, whom she was married to from 2000 to 2015. She then married Richard in September 2018 after being called on a blind date by a mutual friend. The couple exchanged vows at a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Vail, Colorado. Read more HELLO! American stories here The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.







