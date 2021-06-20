Sabrina Elba on the association with Louboutin and the ongoing struggle for fashion inclusiveness

In ‘Power Players’, change makers in the fashion industry tell Bustle how they push boundaries and advance culture, whether they are advocating for sustainability, bringing more inclusiveness to the runway, or advance in technology and innovation. Here, Sabrina Elba discusses the developments of inclusiveness in the fashion industry, and how far we still have to go.

What I love about this collection is that it keeps the conversation going, says model and philanthropist Sabrina Elba. A year after the death of George Floyd, which sparked a global conversation around systemic racism, the fight is far from over. As much as people published, rallied and supported [a year ago], it must be continuous, she adds.

The collection of bags, shoes and accessories is a creative collaboration between Sabrina, her husband Idris and her good friend Christian Louboutin. Triggered from an Instagram Live that Sabrina and Idris organized last year with Opal Tometi, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, it will support five handpicked grassroots organizations that are close to their hearts.

Louboutin isn’t the first to create a charity collection, of course, and it won’t be the last; but the collection called Walk A Mile In My Shoes, after a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., is a way to set a benchmark for brands to continue contributing and keeping the conversation going, Sabrina says. It’s not necessarily walking a mile in our shoes, or Christian shoes, but rather think of your neighbor, or the person next to you who might not have equal equality in life.

The collection includes the nickname of Walk A Mile In My Shoes in Louboutin red and a print with the Liberty Flower (also called Mandelas Gold) as well as the signatures Christian, Sabrina and Idris. The flower of freedom has come from looking at the positives of racial struggle, she tells me. It has always been a symbol of change and progression: it symbolizes a bird taking flight, as well as hope and freedom.

Sabrina’s favorite piece: the Louboutin So Kate in the Freedom Flower print, exclusively designed for the collection. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Elbas’s contribution from start to finish was important to the couple, as it meant they could put words into action, involving people of color throughout the process, from photographers and writers to everyone collaborating. with us.

Beyond the collection, there are changes of address, says Sabrina. Here, she explains to Bustle what power means to her and her hopes for the future of the industry.

You have always prioritized promoting equality in your philanthropy and your fashion work, why is this important to you?

As a black Muslim woman, I have been the victim of racism everywhere. I wish it was as easy as getting on a plane somewhere and escaping, but that’s not the truth. If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it’s that we need to work together. In the same way that we act globally to fight COVID-19, we must act as an international community for the racial fight.

How would you rate the state of equality in fashion?

The fashion industry is similar to a lot of industries in that it is moving forward, but there is still a lot of conversation to be had and attitudes to be changed. There has been a change in the narrative that maintains a neutral stance on topics to protect the results. Consumers want to be connected with the brands they support.

I want to see companies change their internal infrastructures to better represent their consumers. It is important that voices are taken into account at all levels, and in the fashion industry there is sometimes a gap between those who make the decisions at the top and those who are broadcast on catwalks or in marketing campaigns. . While there was a big push in one aspect, I don’t think the other has quite caught up yet.

How to define power? And what does it look like to you?

There are two ways of looking at power: one is imbalance, where one person has something over another. The other is like an internal feeling, recognizing the power that we have as individuals. What can you do and how can you use your voice? This is our most powerful tool: how we use our “conscious power”.

Who do you think holds the power in fashion right now?

People underestimate the power of the consumer. They say that every vote counts, that every purchase counts too. If you want to move forward towards what you believe in, it’s about taking a deeper look at the companies you support. As long as you stick to what you believe in, you have a say as an individual.

What were the most valuable lessons you learned while working in fashion?

Fashion is something that should make you feel good, so going with who you are and being yourself is key. If we spend time trying to appease others, or let them influence our choices, we lose our mind. For me, it’s a question of individual expression.

How do you deal with negativity and not let outside distractions interfere with your progress?

There will always be someone who disagrees with you. Changing the way you view disagreement is what has helped me the most. Other people may have different values, but that doesn’t take away from what is morally important to you.

What are your hopes for the future of fashion?

I want the fashion industry to be what it has always been to me: an industry that pushes change and pushes boundaries. It is such an art form that is so important to the way people see themselves and what people think of themselves. Keep pushing the boundaries, keep breaking down stereotypes, and keep speaking out.

the Walk a mile in my shoes Christian Louboutin X The Elbas collection is available now. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to five non-profit organizations: Immediate Theater, Purposeful, Be Rose International Foundation, Somali Hope Foundation and Gathering for Justice.