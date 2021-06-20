A cautious return to the track in Paris | The week ahead, BoF Professional

THE GRADUAL RETURN OF THE PHYSICAL SHOWS

Menswear Fashion Week kicks off Tuesday in Paris

Dior and Herms are among the handful of brands planning to host guests at physical shows, but digital presentations remain the most popular approach

France plans to drop many of its remaining pandemic restrictions at the end of June, paving the way for more in-person parades on the couture week schedule next month

Coronavirus restrictions are easing in France, but Men’s Fashion Week will still be a largely digital affair this season in Paris. Herms and Dior are among the few brands that are considering hosting physical shows with guests.

These will test the water for Couture Week in July, when more houses, including Chanel and Balenciaga, are expected to host physical shows, and when more international guests are expected to make the trip to view the collections. A number of premieres can give guests another reason to show up. The Balenciagas show marks Demna Gvasalias’ couture debut. And Alaas ‘first fashion show since Azzedine Alaas’ death in 2017 is also on the schedule for July, marking the debut of creative director Pieter Mulier.

But there are also signs that the recent fragmentation of Fashion Week could be more permanent. There are still plenty of brands that are sticking to digital formats or avoiding organized fashion weeks altogether, including Saint Laurent and Gucci.

The bottom line: As fashion capitals look beyond the pandemic, the industry will be watching if and how fashion weeks return to a successful physical format.

AND THE NEXT FOR NIKE?

Nike releases fourth quarter results Thursday, ending eventful and transformative year

Nike’s investments in direct-to-consumer and digital sales paid off during the pandemic, sending its inventory to record levels

The brand missed analysts’ expectations on revenue growth in its latest quarter, highlighting challenges ahead

Nike is a winner of the pandemic. The company’s shares have hit record highs in the past year, as investments in e-commerce and direct retail have paid off faster than expected. Analysts expect Nike to report more than 15% year-over-year revenue growth when it releases its results for the 12 months ending in late May this week.

But investors are also seeking information on brand strategy beyond 2020 under the guidance of chief executive John Donahoe. Nike missed analysts’ expectations in the quarter ending February 28, citing shipping delays due to the pandemic. It underwent a reorganization that saw several departures of leaders amid wider reports on cultural issues. And in recent months, Nike has faced other tough headlines from a more consumer-oriented perspective. The company sparked backlash in China after it disowned the alleged use of forced labor in the Xinjiang region, and gymnast champion and former ambassador Simone Biles defected to Gap Incs Athleta, citing better alignment with values.

The bottom line: Most analysts don’t think these setbacks will cause any real problems for the company, but the upcoming results should provide some insight into how Nike plans to navigate toward the end of the pandemic.

AMAZON PRIME DAY

The annual retail juggernaut shopping event is back to its regular July schedule after the pandemic pushed last year’s sales back to October

Amazon is promoting the sale on June 21-22 with a concert series featuring Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi

More than 40% of shoppers plan to purchase clothes, shoes and apparel during Prime Day, according to a survey by coupon company RetailMeNot.

Amazon’s annual rebate offer is back for the summer. Prime Day was launched in 2015 to encourage buyers to sign up with Amazon, but is now also branded by hundreds of competitors. Revenue from the sale in 2020 exceeded that of several other shopping vacations, including Black Friday and Thanksgiving, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

Prime Day was moved to October last year due to the pandemic, but it returned to its normal schedule this year in time to boost Amazon sales in the second quarter. Sales jumped 40% over the same period in 2020, as online shopping increased in the first few months of closure in the United States. There are unconfirmed rumors that Amazon will be hosting another Prime Day in the fall that could set a powerful precedent for retail discounts. (An Amazon spokesperson did not respond to the request for comment.)

Amazon should take this Prime Day opportunity to promote fashion and cosmetics, categories it already dominates in the United States. While the depth of these promotions is usually greater in other categories like electronics, Prime members will be able to purchase Lady Gagas Haus Labs beauty brand at 60% off and Calvin Klein items at 20% off, among many other offers in all categories. They will also be able to try out the Personal Shopper clothing box organized by Amazon for free.

The bottom line: Amazon is already a formidable competitor and the more members it attracts, the more difficult it becomes for department stores, boutiques and brands trying to control their distribution and prices online.

The Week Ahead wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].