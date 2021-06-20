The problems at ACS go beyond dress codes

We, the Ardmore NAACP, have tried to arrange a conversation with the Ardmore Town School Education Council regarding our students’ First Amendment rights. All of our attempts have been buried in bureaucratic bureaucracy and denied. So now we are writing to the public, so you know what is going on in our schools.

Schools in the town of Ardmore have recently come under fire because some principals forced students to hide the phrase Black Lives Matter by turning their clothes over.

When in a rush, administrators have claimed principals have discretion to decide what might be disruptive clothing on their campus.

After some confusion, the district decided not to explicitly ban political clothing. However, the current dress code is still problematic, as it still deprives students of their First Amendment rights. In the 1960s, students in Des Moines, Iowa wore black armbands to school to protest the Vietnam War. The principal suspended the students for wearing something that might disrupt the learning environment (sounds familiar?). The students and their parents sued the school, and the Tinker v Des Moines case went to the Supreme Court. The High Court ruled in February 1969 in a 7-2 decision that students and teachers do not waive their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the school gate.

Thus, under our Constitution, a school dress code cannot explicitly prohibit clothing because it is political. Even a dress code that does not explicitly prohibit political speech can go against the Constitution when interpreted as such.

Perhaps instead of infringing on students’ freedom of speech, schools in the town of Ardmore should listen to students. The students involved here are very young and may not know much about hashtags or activist organizations, which many adults on both sides of the political spectrum think when considering Black Lives Matter. However, children know what is happening in their own classroom every day and they feel the negative impact.

So the real question is:

In Ardmore Town Schools, Are Black Students Important?

Earlier district statements have made it clear that all students are important, but the data and lived experiences of our youth tell a different story. In addition to the fact that all but one of the schools in the district receive a grade of D from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, several issues have a particularly negative impact on our students. black :

District-wide standardized test scores consistently show that black students score significantly lower than their peers in any other demographic. Ten years ago, this racial achievement gap was negligible, with Jefferson Elementary often overtaking other schools.

The retention of teachers, especially black teachers, is at appalling rates. While adults may remember having had some of the same teachers as their parents and other family members, students today will not have the same teachers as their siblings with a few years of education. difference.

Black students are suspended at a higher rate than their white peers. If the students are not in class, they cannot learn.

Teachers often turn classroom discipline over to the Ardmore Police Department, resulting in criminal charges for minor classroom infractions. Too many black students leave Ardmore High with a criminal record, and not enough of them graduate.

It doesn’t sound like Black Students Matter.

Change is necessary. The Ardmore NAACP is once again committed to helping all students receive free and appropriate public education.

To do this, we formally asked the Board of Directors to appoint two of its members to meet with Ardmore NAACP management and a qualified third-party mediator to discuss matters and seek solutions.

Although our request was sent to the Superintendent, the item was not added to the agenda for the regular June meeting and the Chairman of the Board stated that our request would not be considered.

We tried to organize a private and official meeting to discuss our issues. If the Superintendent and the Board of Directors are unwilling to work with us on these issues, we will find other, more public, ways to stand up for AEC students, parents, and faculty. We will continue to share ideas and ideas for solutions to the injustices occurring in schools in the town of Ardmore using all possible media.

Several parents shared personal stories of their children’s discrimination in schools in the town of Ardmore. We encourage others to share their experiences and expect to hold a public forum to discuss the matter.

How many Ds does the district need to receive before the administration and the school board do anything different? How long before the district decides to show that black college students, and all college students, matter and deserve an A + education?

We will not know the answers to these questions until the people of Ardmore hold our school board accountable.

Ricky McGee is the president of NAACP Branch 6148.