Woodland’s County Fair fashion mall manager hopes to continue local business pop-up – Daily Democrat

The mall is located at 1264 E Gibson Rd. The shopping pop-up will run every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the foreseeable future, according to mall manager Victor Rodriguez, and aims to increase exposure to its showcases and allow small businesses that have just started to grow throughout the pandemic to show what they offer.

It’s really starting to gain momentum, Rodriguez said. What I want to do here is bring more customers back to the mall. I know there are a lot of people who have started small businesses through social media so if buying a unit is too expensive I want to provide them with a space to come here, set up a booth and market their business.

The Saturday shopping pop-up event was the fourth to take place at the mall, as Rodriguez hopes to make them work.

To the right of Walmart, across from JC Penny, two food vendors marked the main entrance to the pop-ups. Inside, more than 20 businesses and pop-ups hoped to attract visitors.

The companies included Glorious Creations, Magical Rose Vibes, Jafra, Eternal, Mary Kay, Matteos Dulceria, Sunshine Cake Shop, Nydias Creations, Bolies Kitchen, Milas Juice, Mexica1, Exclusive Scrub Collection, Salsa La Morenita, Veros Floral Arrangements, Yolo Bounce, RKJ Clothing, Lincoln Heritage Funeral, Advantage, Claudias Boutique and a few others.

Yvette Perez, owner of Bolies Kitchen, specializes in mini pancakes, Aguas Frescas and will offer specialty dishes every other weekend. She is grateful that there is something like this organized in the community for future business owners.

These pop-ups are very important, said Perez. I really want to give back to my community. The mall opens up so many opportunities to anyone who doesn’t have one. I’ve met people who just started building their business on social media and have been doing it for so many years, and now they’re growing like crazy. It’s good that you have people from all over and from different cities.

He is also aware of the current reputation of shopping centers and tries to do everything in his power to influence public opinion.

Rodriguez has lived in Woodland for five years and said the mall has seen many more vacancies in the past four. However, the increase in the number of people starting their businesses due to free time at home during the pandemic has started to make a difference.

Heard that the mall is not what it is supposed to be. or the mall is bad, so it scares people a little bit, and that’s the mindset I’m trying to change, said Rodriguez. This place isn’t like it used to be for a lot of woodland people, but it’s a start. When I introduced myself I didn’t really get to see him when he flourished at the time. So little by little, I try to give new life and to offer a good opportunity to these companies.

Usually people have had this mindset for a long time, so it’s hard to change it, but the only way to really change it is to give ourselves an opportunity, Rodriguez continued. If they can support a small part of the community, maybe this can be the turning point. We cannot do it ourselves. Everyone has to come and support us.

If you’re interested in attending a pop-up at the mall, Rodriguez recommends contacting him through the County Fair Malls Instagram page at countyfairmall530 or his work phone number (626) 257-8278.

