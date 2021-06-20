Daisy Ridley disguises herself as Snape in stunning image

Fans can’t wait to see the X-Men join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this image of Daisy Ridley as Snape makes us look forward to seeing her join the MCU.

With the rights to the returning characters in Marvel’s hands, it’s only a matter of time before the X-Men make their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – after all, you don’t get some of the characters. the most beloved in comic book history only. to let them sit on the sidelines.

While Marvel has yet to confirm the timing of when the X-Men will make their MCU debut, it already exists. rumors are circulating that Marvel could develop projects built around some of the greatest characters in the franchise namely Wolverine.

While Wolverine has been a big talking point for many fans, it’s understandable that many other characters are just as excited to see their MCU debut, including one that was left out in the more recent franchise. from the X-Men: Rogue franchise.

Without a cameo appearance by Anna Paquin in 2014 X-Men: Days of Future Past, the self-described fiery Southern Belle was blatantly missing when 20th Century Fox rebooted the franchise in 2011. However, we don’t imagine Marvel will make the same mistake, especially considering it. popularity among fans.

There are plenty of actresses who could play Snape, but after watching Star Wars alumnus Daisy Ridley dress up as Snape, it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the character in the MCU when the moment is right. has finally come to make his MCU debut!

What Daisy Ridley Might Look Like As X-Men’s Rogue In The MCU

Inspired by the imminent arrival of the X-Men in the MCU, digital artist m.design34 took to Instagram to share their take on what Snape could look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Daisy Ridley in the role.

In the stunning new art, Ridley trades Rey’s lightsaber and beige outfit for some sort of Snape mashup that seems to mix up some of the character’s various iconic comic book looks. Clearly inspired by Jim Lee and Chris Bachalo’s iconic turns on the character, Ridley transforms into Rogue with a green colored leather jacket and matching headband and the character’s iconic brown and white hairstyle.

After seeing a more toned-down Rogue in the original X-Men film franchise, fans are really hoping that Marvel’s take on the character could be more true to its comic book counterpart in both appearance and personality. Rogue is such a fun character with a big, bold personality (and style) that was lacking in the character’s previous live portrayal.

Ridley is no stranger to running big budget franchises as evident with her turn as Rey in Star Wars and as the artist’s fanart she could certainly capture the essence of the character both in her appearance. and with what would undoubtedly be an incredible performance.

Is Daisy Ridley Joining The MCU?

Now that we’ve established just how amazing Daisy Ridley could be as Snape in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what exactly are the odds that she’s interested in moving from Star Wars to Marvel with a role in the MCU?

First of all, it’s important to note that Marvel has yet to announce a X-Men projects and therefore did not reveal any casting decisions regarding the actors who will play the most iconic heroes of the franchise. As such, it’s unclear whether Ridley is even on the radar of Marvel Studios’ casting department for a potential role in the MCU.

While Ridley is not currently attached to the role of Rogue or any other Marvel character, she is well aware of fans’ desire to see her join the MCU!

Besides Snape, there has been a lot of buzz about Ridley playing another Marvel hero in Spider-Woman and that buzz has returned to Ridley. Although she has admitted not being tied to any Marvel role, she is more than open to joining the MCU if any opportunity arises.

As Ridley revealed in an interview with The Direct:

“Basically, if something were to happen and be great, of course I would be open to anything. I’ve just finished WandaVision. What they’ve done with it is so amazing, different, and interesting. To be particularly in this world, which is constantly changing and reinventing itself would be very exciting. “

Obviously, Ridley is ready to join the MCU if an opportunity presents itself and we can only hope that Marvel will take notice of that interest soon. It doesn’t matter whether she plays Rogue or another Marvel character of your choice, there’s no denying that she would be a great addition to the MCU!

How would you like to see Daisy Ridley play Snape in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? If not Ridley, who would you like to see as Snape in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below!