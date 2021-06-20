Botticelli’s famous ‘birth of venus’ dress recreated by nik bentel





what if you cross botticelli’s ‘birth of venus’ with new york artist and designer nik bentel? the botticelli dress, of course! with the help of art historians and seamstresses, bentel has meticulously recreated the cream color dress and pink dress that appear in the 15th century masterpiece. the functionality of the articles hand sewn flowers and a limited number of them will be available for purchase. the original “birth of venus” by sandro botticelli, with the hora of spring highlighted in her dress Botticelli’s famous painting centers on the newly born goddess Venus arriving on shore in a giant scallop. to the right of the composition, there is another female figure waiting to meet Venus with a mantle ready to drape over her. this figure is considered the hora of spring due to the floral decoration of her flowing dress. the hora are the Greek minor goddesses of the seasons and the assistants of venus. inspiration and recreation after material studies of painting and lessons from art historians and painters, Bentel set out to recreate the dress as precisely as possible: from blue cornflowers on the dress to daisies on the dress. Composed of 30% linen and 70% cotton, the botticelli dress is available in two pieces and features around fifty embroidered flowers. the accompanying blanket is knitted in cashmere wool and made with gold dyed yarn, and it is also hand-sewn with white and red daisies. only 100 dresses and 100 blankets are produced. for more information visit the nik bentel website here, where the limited-edition race goes live on June 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. EST. the botticelli dress and blanket “When Botticelli finished the famous painting in 1486, he accidentally became a fashion designer when he painted in the dress”, said nik bentel about the project. the dress comes in two pieces cornflowers embroidered on the dress the blanket is knitted with cashmere wool and made with gold dyed yarn the blanket is embroidered with white and red daisies there are about 50 hand-sewn flowers on each dress blanket measures 80 by 90 inches project info: Last name: the botticelli dress

designate: nik bentel designboom received this project from our ‘DIY submissions‘, where we invite our readers to submit their own work for publication. see more project submissions from our readers here. edited by: lynne myers | design boom

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos