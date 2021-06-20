France, Ireland, Russia and Samoa lead way for second day of Olympic repechage tournament

France, Hong Kong, Ireland and Samoa remain contested in the men’s draft while Argentina, Hong Kong, France, Kazakhstan and Russia are unbeaten in the women’s tournament.

France set the tone in the men’s and women’s Olympic repechage tournament in a thrilling second day of action at the Louis II stadium in Monaco.

Both teams won all of their matches on Matchday 2 to secure their spots for the Sunday play-offs and maintain their Tokyo 2020 qualifying hopes.

Hong Kong, Ireland and Samoa will join France in the men’s play-offs, while Argentina, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and Russia also have 100% records in the women’s group stage.

Frances’ men started their Pool B campaign impressively, beating Jamaica 40-0 on Saturday morning.

The Crocs managed to limit their opponents to two tries in the first half, scored by Rémi Siega and Antoine Zeghdar, but France broke away in the second half and added extra goals thanks to Jean-Pascal Barraque, Jonathan Laugel , Sacha Valleau and Terry Bouhraoua.

Siega (twice), Zeghdar, Barraque and Laugel were on the scoresheet again when France faced Chile later on Matchday 2, while Pierre Mignot added a brace to help focus on a 43-7 win.

We have started well and that is very important in rugby sevens, said Frances Marvin OConnor. We were really happy to be here and enjoyed every moment.

France face Hong Kong on Sunday with the winner dominating Pool B. Salom Yui Kam Shing scored two tries as the Asian team opened their draft campaign with a 31-5 loss to Jamaica.

Hong Kong then followed Chile by eight points with just over two minutes remaining in their second game. But late tries from Shing, Russell Webb and Alex McQueen secured a 26-15 victory.

Chile and Jamaica played in the final men’s game on day two, and the South Americans ran five tries to emerge victorious 31-5.

In Pool A, Ireland suffered a setback in their opener against Zimbabwe after losing captain Billy Dardis to injury. But, a hat trick from Terry Kennedy ensured they started the draft with a 31-10 victory.

Kennedy added two more tries as Mexico were beaten 31-0 and three more as Tonga lost 43-0. Jordan Conroy also had a hat-trick against the Pacific Islanders.

Samoa top the standings overnight and are expected to provide the Irish with a tough test on Sunday.

A young side from Manu Samoa Sevens started off with a 69-5 win over Mexico, secured bragging rights at the regional level as they made seven tries to beat Tonga 47-5 and finished his day with a 33-7 loss to Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Tonga ended matchday two on a high note, as Malakai Fekitoas tries for his native country to help them win 21-12 against Mexico.

Russia had a pleasant day under the Monegasque sun, winning their two group A matches at the Louis II stadium with a cumulative score of 87-0.

Samoa were the Russians’ first opponents and Baizat Khamidova scored three tries as the Pacific Islanders were beaten 32-0. Elena Zdrokova then pulled off her hat trick as Mexico lost 55-0.

Argentina stand between Russia and a perfect pool campaign, and the South Americans also won their two matches on Matchday 2, beating Mexico 36-0 and Samoa 15-12.

Tunisia lead Pool B at the end of Matchday 2, thanks to their impressive 46-5 loss to Papua New Guinea, in which the African team made eight tries.

However, Kazakhstan beat Tunisia later in the day, as Vlada Odnoletok crossed the blank twice in the second half to secure a 12-0 victory for Anna Yakovlevas’ side.

Jamaica’s pullout meant Kazakhstan had to wait until 5:00 p.m. local time for their first game, but the Asian nation will lead the group if they beat Papua New Guinea on Sunday morning.

France ended the day’s action and Sraphine Okembe gave fans a four-try performance in her side’s 47-0 win over Colombia, which saw Les Bleues dominate Pool C of the overnight.

On the side of David Courteixs, who narrowly missed the automatic Olympic qualification via theHSBC Rugby Sevens World Series (www.World.rugby/sevens-series), started their repechage campaign in style against Madagascar. Lina Guerin scored three of Frances’ seven tries, beating the African team 49-0.

France face Hong Kong on Sunday, and Iain Monaghans’ side also have a 100% pre-match record.

Hong Kong started their Pool C campaign with a 31-10 win over Colombia which included a hat-trick from Chong Ka Yan, but they found things more difficult against Madagascar, recovering from 12-0 to win 19-12 .

