Who is Vaishali Shadangule, the first Indian designer to participate in Paris Fashion Week?





During the next Paris Fashion Week (June 21-26), Indian designer Vaishali Shadangule is ready to present her collection. This will make her the second Indian designer – after Rahul Mishra in 2020 – to participate in the festival, and the first Indian woman. The 43-year-old designer has had an incredible journey. Founder of the eponymous brand Vaishali S, she started in 2001. But her story begins long before that, when she fled from Vidisha, a town in Madhua Pradesh in 1997. But it took her a while to find out. his passion for design. . A profile on Rediff.com states that she worked as a trainer in a gymnasium. But created an amateur portfolio in his spare time. A report in Huffington Post further states that during this time she would recommend style advice to clients. They loved it. I started recommending dress styles to my clients and found that people loved my ideas of what was best for them. This sealed the deal on my career and I started designing clothes for them, she said. It was a turning point. Very quickly, she took out a bank loan and opened a shop in Malad. There were only two full-time tailors. To sharpen her skills, she also enrolled in a designer course in Delhi as her business grew. I left my daughter (barely two years old at the time) with my supportive husband, and commuted between Mumbai and Delhi to keep my business stable. But it helped me: this education opened up a whole new world of fashion for me, she said. In 2011, she made her debut at Wills India Lifestyle Fashion Week and impressed everyone with her unique aesthetic sensibility. She actively used Chanderi to make dresses that until then had been reserved for saris. Her collections are deeply rooted in traditions, her home in Madhya Pradesh never losing sight of sustainability. In the past, she has also showcased her collection at New York Fashion Week. “The pressure has been mounting for three weeks, working tirelessly to complete the collection of the great Parisian event. Each pre-collection is a moment of excitement and angst about what will finally take shape. This one was special though. The conditions made the logistics even more complicated, resulting in great concentration and commitment. Now working on the final details. I can’t wait to show you my first Haute Couture Collection! she wrote on her Instagram, alluding to the upcoming Paris Fashion Week. Sharing the ad, the designer, who has dressed Sonam Kapoor and others, wrote: “This is a dream come true, I think every designer who loves their mission is a dream. I am. I have always devoted my work to reviving the treasures of the Indian tradition of hand-weaving, through the ancestral Indian way of life, which has now become mainstream: sustainable (socially, environmentally, economically), circular, focused on complex manual work.







