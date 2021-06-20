NM Gay Men’s Chorus Presents ‘Unbreakable’ »Albuquerque Journal





………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ALBUQUERQUE, NM – The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus presents “Unbreakable” in honor of the Pride. The virtual show and New Mexico premiere will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 and at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. The work is written by Tony Award-nominated composer Andrew Lippa. Tickets are available on nmgmc.org. “Unbreakable” features a historical arc of the experiences of LGBTQ + people over the past 12 decades, illuminated by stories drawn from real-life stories throughout LGBTQ + history. ………………………………………….. ……………. ………….. Stories include: Jane Addams, who in 1931 became the first American woman to win a Nobel Peace Prize and was an open lesbian activist; Lem Billings, the best friend of JFK, a locked-in gay man sitting next to the most powerful man on Earth; Sylvia Rivera, one of the activists at the heart of the Stonewall riots and the transgender community; Bayard Rustin, gay social activist and close confidant of Martin Luther King, Jr.; and AIDS and its impact on a generation. The work weaves these stories and many more with themes of awareness and activism and seeks to illuminate some of the setbacks and advances in the LGBTQ + community over the past century. After the insane success of ‘I Am Harvey Milk’, acclaimed Broadway composer Andrew Lippa decided he wanted to continue telling the stories of LGBT icons and heroes through the choir, orchestra and soloists in a oratorio-style concert. ”says Aaron Howe, artistic director of the NM Gay Men’s Chorus. “In this new work, audiences will once again be able to experience a delicious and emotional education about the lives and experiences of these incredible people.” Howe says the NMGMC will work with a small orchestra, as well as soloists to bring the stories to life on stage. “We are honored to be the first choir to have the right to virtually perform the entire concert, so we are working with renowned video producers 30 Second Street to create an astonishing visual presentation that matches the power of the music and puts highlight these important stories. Howe said. Featured soloists include Lina Ramos, Dianna Hughes, Brian Seals and Bill Brooks, supported by the 40-member NM Gay Men’s Chorus and a chamber orchestra. The piece was commissioned by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, which premiered in June 2018. Lippa says he wanted to tackle something bigger with “Unbreakable” and show the evolution of gay rights since 1900. “Inspired by playwright August Wilson who wrote a cycle of 10 plays, each representing a decade in 20th century America, I was inspired to write ‘Unbreakable’, a multi-movement choral work by men, soloists and orchestra who tell, from 1900 to now the stories of gays you might not know the people who suffered and took off, the LGBTQ community and how we have evolved, triumphed and yet , we always face bakers who will not cook for us, legislators who will not make laws for us, conservators of spirits who will not wake up for us, ”says Lippa.

