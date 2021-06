Etro Homme Spring 2022 – WWD

With his spring 2022 collection, Kean Etro paid tribute to the Italian musician and artist Franco Battiato, who died last month. For his lyrics, often containing culturally exotic, philosophical and religious references, Battiato has been dubbed Il Maestro, and he has profoundly influenced Etro’s vision and life since they first met in 1985. On the soundtrack of Battiato’s music, Etro’s creative director of men’s wear unveiled the collection at Milan’s old train station Scalo Farini – one of three live shows in Milan this season. The models walked the open-air train tracks, which Etro seemed to “have no beginning and no end,” surrounded by wild flowers, all of which contributed to the sense of freedom and joy that the collection telegraphed. The pieces were an additional reference to the globetrotter – always an inspiration for the designer. This time, Etro wanted to “explore the nomadic spirit”. (Incidentally, “Nomadi” is also a 1988 song written by Battiato.) To further convey the idea of ​​the urge to travel, the designer also cited travel writer Bruce Chatwin and Agatha Christie, not for her detective novels, but rather for her travels accompanying her husband, archaeologist Sir Max. Mallowan, in his excavations in the Middle East. Etro’s inspiration, however, was not literal – no cargo pants or trekking shoes in sight. Instead, Etro’s collection was all about fluidity and colors that convey “energy and optimism”. Namely, the first part of the show revolved around modern suits, silk shirts, and bright orange, yellow, fuchsia, and metallic green – sometimes tie-dye – Bermuda shorts. Models paraded in silk cadi kaftans, knit vests with silk georgette inserts, and fil coupé shirts illuminated with gold threads. The brand’s unique cashmere prints alternate with archival designs on silk pajamas. Earthy colors infused Part 2 of the collection, on bombers and shirts embellished with designs inspired by petroglyphs or rock carvings, but these weren’t literal either. “I wanted clean, graphic symbols, like they were memories of the past,” Etro said. He also paid attention to accessories, ranging from colorful, functional clutch bags and cool sneakers to large, supple washed-leather backpacks and satchels. The collection had a rock ‘n roll vibe throughout – after all, Etro dressed the winners of the Eurovision music competition, Italian rock band Måneskin.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos