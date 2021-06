Dolce & Gabbana launches Milan Fashion Week with “light therapy”

The semi-annual Milan Fashion Week, one of the “Big Four” fashion weeks and trade shows with New York, Paris and London, was back with in-person indoor catwalks. Dolce & Gabbana kicked off the fair with a mission to bring people out of their sofas and bring them back into the world with a splendid collection inspired by the extravagant lighting installations of southern street festivals in the south of France. ‘Italy. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana called their collection “light therapy” for a world that has often been denied large gatherings over the past 15 months. Their live show on Saturday with a socially aloof guest audience was the first inside their showroom since the pandemic has forced Milan Fashion Week to go primarily digital in recent seasons. They are just one of many brands with live shows this season. “Fashion is emotion,” Gabbana said backstage before the show. “We experimented last season with a digital show. It’s not the same. It was adrenaline-free.” The designers decorated the showroom with southern Italian “luminaria” lighting installations and sent the models out on the runway in looks accented with rhinestones to reflect their geometric patterns. Dolce & Gabbana’s iconic black suits, sheer tops, comfy knits and silky puff-sleeve bomber jackets were adorned with shiny rhinestones, which reflected the light and produced a movement of their own as the models paraded the runway. to the sound of thrilling dance music. Aged jeans were adorned with jewels or embroidered with gold thread for a baroque touch, and associated with silky tops, sometimes left open. Crochet knits provided another layer of craftsmanship. Lace inserts made dark suits light, and lace pants defied gender norms. The luminaria lamps themselves became photographic prints that gave a psychedelic, hippie feel to long, flowing dresses or kaftans over pants. Looks were accented with layered necklaces and bracelets, rhinestone-covered bags and beach sandals or paint-splattered sneakers. The collection was in the spirit of the early 2000s, when designers said they had tapped into a vibrant vein after a period of minimalism. “Our message is to live life. Don’t be afraid,” Dolce said.

