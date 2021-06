MSGM explores Underwater World for Men’s Spring 2022 collection – WWD

Once again, Massimo Giorgetti has proven that he understands young people and their codes like no other. For spring 2022, he channels their desire for freedom into a poetic fashion film evoking the sunny atmosphere of the photography of San Diego artist Stephen Milner. Centered around a group of boys spending a day by the sea, the short featured a more contemplative vibe compared to previous digital MSGM presentations. “I noticed that there is this urge to reveal the skin but not in a sexy way, rather more delicately, with romanticism,” explained Giorgetti. The connection with nature played a big part in the fun and lively collection. Literally, the underwater theme – which also charmed Prada Creative Co-Directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons this season – inspired the bold splattered prints on the garments. An artisan spirit ran through a charming intarsia cardigan with shell patterns, a mohair sweater featuring a mermaid and structured sweatshirts hand-woven from recycled organic cotton bands. (Attention to recycled fibers and natural techniques has been reinforced throughout the range.) The ’90s-inspired range included work jackets and cargo pants that were naturally dyed for a watercolor effect. Shark designs and prints of crabs and seashells highlighted with piercings have appeared on knits, raw hoodies and bowling shirts. Pastel tones with an energizing orange and vibrant green gave the whole thing a zest of joy. Sports references including wetsuit tops and leggings nodded to the California surf scene depicted in Milner’s images and punctuated another fresh and cool collection from MSGM.







