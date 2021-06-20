Miss New Jersey 2021 crowned in dramatic fashion (PHOTOS)





Alyssa Sullivan, of Cape May Court House, was crowned Miss New Jersey 2021 inside the Superstar Theater at the Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City on Saturday night. Sullivan, 25, who was the first runner-up behind reigning Miss New Jersey Jade Glab two years ago, has made her dream come true after the competition was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rowan University graduate entered this year’s competition as the Miss Seashore Line and received a scholarship of $ 16,300. The evening started with the announcement of the 11 finalists and went straight to the stage questions part followed by the talent competition. Sullivan sang Gimmie, Gimmie from the Thoroughly Modern Millie musical, which won him the Talent Award on the second preliminary night. She also won the stage interview award on the first night of preliminaries. Miss Seaside Counties Thushara Korattyil, of Plainsboro, performs during the talent portion of the last night of the Miss New Jersey Pageant at the Superstar Theater inside the Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 19, 2021.Tim Hawk | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com After the red carpet competition, the last five candidates were announced, followed by their final question. Before the winner was announced, the 32 contestants took to the stage as Constantine Maroulis, this year’s American Idol Season 4 finalist and judge, sings the last of his two songs. As Miss Seaside Counties Thushara Korattyil won the honor of first runner-up, Sullivan fell to her knees before being crowned by Glab. American Idol finalist Constantine Maroulis sings as contestants walk on stage on the final night of the Miss New Jersey Pageant at the Superstar Theater inside the Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 19, 2021.Tim Hawk | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com During her year as Miss New Jersey, Sullivan will promote her Peer Challenge Commit2Character social impact initiative. The second finalist was Miss Garden State Augostina Mallous, of Cape May Court House, the third finalist was Miss Monmouth Adele Taylor, of Williamstown, and the fourth finalist was Miss Ramapo Valley Ariela Pizza, of Franklin Lakes. See the photo gallery below for more images from the first night of competition. 50 The last night of the Miss New Jersey pageant, June 19, 2021 Our journalism needs your support. Please register today at NJ.com. Tim Hawk can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Tim on Instagram @photog_hawk.







