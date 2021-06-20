Connect with us

Addison Rae flaunts her tan pins in a fuchsia pink thigh-high t-shirt dress

Addison Rae flaunts her tanned pins in a fuchsia pink thigh-high t-shirt dress as she arrives for Carter Gregory’s birthday party

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline

Posted: | Update:

She uses her strengths to her advantage in her viral TikTok dance videos.

And on Saturday night, it was no different for Addison Rae when she stepped out in a hot pink minidress with many legs on display at record executive Carter Gregory’s birthday party at 40 Love in West. Hollywood, California.

The 20-year-old TikTok star donned a fun colorful dress as she arrived for the wild party along with a host of other stars.

Party girl: Addison Rae, 20, showed off her dancer’s legs as she stepped out in a hot pink minidress with lots of skin exposed at record executive Carter Gregory’s birthday party on Saturday

A cartoon could be seen on the front of the coin with the word “alive” engraved on the front.

She wore her long blonde hair loose with two braids in the front secured at the ends with pink clips.

Addison gave her height a boost by sporting a pair of funky baby pink block platforms.

Fun moments: The social media star looked chic in her brightly colored dress that showcased the playful side of her personality

Fun times: The social media star donned her brightly colored dress which showcased the playful side of her personality as she arrived for the wild celebration

Hot in Pink: A cartoon could be seen on the front of Addison's dress with the word 'alive' on the front as she wore a pair of funky baby pink block platforms

She appeared to tease onlookers by giving her butt a light twerk as she passed.

The web personality also gave her 38.4 million Instagram followers a look behind her on Friday in photos in which she could be seen posing in a pair of cropped denim shorts and cowgirl boots.

Addison could be seen posing on a rock at dusk as she rested her on her heels.

Cheeky! The web personality also gave her 38.4 million Instagram followers a look behind her on Friday at photos in which she could be seen posing in a pair of cropped denim shorts.

She could be seen with a big smile on her face in two photos while she looked sultry in another.

She captioned the pictures: “I literally can’t stop smiling, except for the 3rd photo.”

Addison appears to be in the market after parting ways with Bryce Hall, 21, as she was recently linked with rapper Jack Harlow, 23.

Rocking it: Addison could be seen with a huge smile on her face in two photos as she looked sultry in another

Sensual: Addison could be seen posing on a rock at dusk as she rested her behind on the heels of her brown leather cowgirl boots

Last month, she shared photos of herself in a bikini with the caption “Thank you next,” which many believed was aimed at her ex from TikTokking.

In a recent promotion for him and the other Sway House members’ Sway Life show on Facebook, an article hinted at everything that had happened when the former couple crossed paths in Atlanta.

The Instagram caption read, “The Last Straw for Bryce – Want to know what really happened with Bryce’s relationship in Atlanta? The truth will shock you,” to which Addison commented, “The truth? C is very one-sided.

Disagree: Addison was in a relationship with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall until they called her when she was linked with Jack Harlow; Bryce pictured on May 18

Disagree: Addison was in a relationship with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall until they called her when she was linked with Jack Harlow

According to Hall, he was hurt by the rumors about Addison and Jack. ‘It hit me in the fucking chest. I’m like, shocked. I feel so stupid. ‘

And the pair appeared to go back and forth on Twitter as Addison tweeted “double standards,” prompting his legion of fans to come to his defense over the video after feeling he was taking advantage of their. drama.

‘Why is everyone insulting me first to go get my ex like it bothers me? she’s my EX for some lmao reason, ”he tweeted in defense.

Moving on: Last month Addison shared photos of herself in a bikini with the caption

