Prada Spring 2022 Men’s Ready-to-Wear collection at Milan Fashion Week – Footwear News





Travel and vacations are on the mind – and Prada knows it. The Italian fashion brand presented its Spring 22 men’s collection for Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Sunday, just as summer travel begins to intensify and Covid restrictions begin to loosen. Sure enough, the show was taking place on the beach – at least partially. The show began inside a red lacquered hallway, where models walked through a somewhat disorienting maze of a runway, fluorescent lights illuminating above looks that included a juxtaposition of suit jackets and shorts. swim shorts, black socks and boots or chunky brogues with bucket hats. At the end of the labyrinth was the ocean, where the models exited the red square hallway and put their big black boots in the hot sand. Swim shorts, sporty details, sunglasses and bobs have finally found their place.

Short shorts with black socks and square toe leather boots at Prada Spring ’22 men. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada Creative co-directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons had some very specific suggestions on what to wear for Spring / Summer 2022 (and the looks will no doubt be an inspiration for this summer, where people are particularly thirsty for fashion): Printed shorts, rolled up the thigh or even made in a warm swimming trunks / pants. The once shunned black summer sock, an old fashion faux-pas reversed. The omnipresence of the black boot, even in the middle of summer. The nylon bob, already trendy for men and a bit of a collector’s item of the brand, a must-have in fashion as well as in real sun protection. As well as showcasing these eternal summer items – and adding even more travel urge to the current collective mindset – the collection continued the conversation about a new, more feminine, non-sexist aesthetic. which is already a common thread at Milan Men’s Fashion Week this season.

Prada spring ’22 uniform for men: Bucket hat, short shorts, prints and black leather shoes with black socks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

A matching poncho and bob at Prada Spring / Summer 22 for men, paired with black leather lace-up shoes and black socks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

Super casual affairs at Prada Spring ’22 men. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

