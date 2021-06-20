Frances Stein, editor, muse and designer of several fashion giants, has died aged 83-Art-and-culture News, Firstpost

In the late 1970s, Stein was designing accessories and separate pieces for Chanel, which had sunk after the death of its founder, Coco Chanel, in 1971. Steins revisits the classics of Chanel with her supple leather bags, ballerinas and his cashmere sweaters. the fortunes of the company around.

Frances Stein, who was a fashion editor, fashion muse and designer for Halston and Calvin Klein before helping revive the Chanel house, died on June 6 in her apartment in Paris. She was 83 years old.

His brother, Mark Patiky, confirmed the death but did not specify a cause.

Halston praised his editorial eye. Klein too, who also compared her to a young Katharine Hepburn, but who cooled off with her when a tabloid writer described her collections as designed by Calvin Stein. Diana Vreeland, who gave Stein her first job in fashion, as a hat editor for Harper’s Bazaar, thought she had pizazz.

Frances was one of those iconic fashion editors, said Andr Leon Talley, the Vogue editor, with impeccable style and a certain mystique and as intimidating as polished granite. One of the sacred monsters of the time. She wore cashmere like it was sable.

She also had a temper. As a young editor, she was known to throw things away, including coffee and scissors, if she was unhappy.

Stein came of age at a time when fashion divas were encouraged to go wild, but also at a time when American style was newly ascending. Driven by advances in second-wave feminism, women set to work in pants, jackets and sweaters, flexible styles corresponding to their new economic, social and sexual mobility. Stein was among those who taught them to dress.

She was a student at Smith College and had just returned from her freshman year in Paris when Vreeland, then a fashion editor for Harper’s Bazaar, questioned her. (Vreelands’ exaggerated personality and hyperbolic statements have been the model for a generation of publishers.)

The first thing Vreeland did was grab my hair and say, it’s Russian hair, Stein said. W magazine in 2005. She hired me on the spot and sent me a memo saying that a girl with beautiful hair had arrived. The people were waiting for Rapunzel. (She had great hair, the colleagues recalled.)

As editor of the hat business, Stein covered the man then known as Roy Halston Frowick, who made hats at Bergdorf Goodman. When he went out on his own in 1968, he asked Stein to be one of his partners. She was part of her inner circle, with jewelry designer Elsa Peretti and model and actress Marisa Berenson, whom she said, in her W interview: We tinkled, we bandaged, we went to the London flea market five times a year. We looked like we were coming out of the Carpathians.

As fashion director for Vogue, her next job after working for Halston, Stein styled a young Beverly Johnson for the cover of the August 1974 issue of magazines, making her the first black model to honor a Vogue blanket. The historic photograph, taken by Francesco Scavullo, shows Johnson in the relaxed style of the era, in a soft blue cashmere turtleneck with a twisted scarf at the throat.

Frances was a perfectionist, Johnson said Women Daily Wear after the death of Steins, recalling the shooting. As I watched her, she tied and untied the rust-colored scarf with a jewelry pin on me maybe almost 50 times, until she felt it was right.

Frances Grace Patiky was born September 21, 1937 in Huntington, New York, Long Island. His mother, Frieda (Krakower) Patiky, was a housewife; his father, Jacob Patiky, known as Jack, owned a department store in Kings Park. Frances attended Smith College for three years before dropping out to work at Harper’s Bazaar.

As a fashion editor at Vogue, she covered Klein, an intimate relationship that helped the young designer find an audience for his modern style. Klein and Stein had a similar aesthetic, an affinity for the neutral tones of beige, sand, taupe, and brown that defined Klein’s collections, and he hired her to be one of his designers.

This affinity may have led to their separation. She said W that when Daily news suggested that his collection be called Calvin Stein, he sent it back.

We were very much on the same page, Klein said in a telephone interview. She had an opinion and a point of view, and her choice of clothes was always right.

In the late 1970s, Stein was designing accessories and separate pieces for Chanel, which had sunk after the death of its founder, Coco Chanel, in 1971. Steins revisits the classics of Chanel with her supple leather bags, ballerinas and his cashmere sweaters. the fortunes of the company around.

The same goes for the designs of Karl Lagerfeld, who was hired soon after Stein to design ready-to-wear and couture. The two had an icy relationship. Lagerfeld complained about his behavior; he also said his designs clouded his vision for the business.

I love some of her little cashmere, and I don’t mind her doing all this duty free jewelry, Lagerfeld said Women Daily Wear in 1985.

In addition to his brother, Stein is survived by a sister, Marilyn Vogler. Her marriage to Ronald Stein, an artist, ended in divorce.

A spokeswoman for Chanel said Stein left the company about 20 years ago.

I love what I do, said Stein The New York Times in 1982, but I’m a loner and I know I have a reputation for being difficult. This bothers me because most people who have worked with me know how hard I work at what I do. I am a perfectionist.

Penelope Green circa 2021 The New York Times Company