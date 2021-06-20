A question of dress and discipline

When the police wear formal clothes and behave in a professional manner, they command respect

The director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, recently ordered all agency officials to dress in formal clothes while on duty. This means that all male officers should wear collared shirts, slacks, and formal shoes, and all female officers should wear sarees, suits or formal shirts and slacks. Casuals are a strict no-no.

Until a few decades ago, it was not necessary to issue such an order. Police officers are normally trained to maintain decorum while on duty. But over the years there has been more indiscipline which has led to this situation. The application of discipline comes from above. The head of the organization can observe an appropriate dress code himself. But the application of discipline must go to the last man. Such an application creates a culture and ethics within the organization.

When I joined the Central Reserve Police Force for my basic training in Neemuch, most of my batch mates who wore printed shirts were asked to wrap them up and never see them again. Only plain, striped or checked shirts were to be worn. The barber turned us into easily recognizable interns by giving us crew cuts. All of this instilled a sense of pride in us.

Police Image

Decorum isn’t just about clothes. Bihar Police Director General (DG) SK Singhal recently instructed all staff not to use their cell phones while on duty except in exceptional cases as it affects the image of the police . Strict enforcement of this ordinance will not only improve the image of the police, but go a long way in improving the effectiveness of the force. Vigilance, the hallmark of a police force’s effectiveness, will produce the desired results. When you see police officers chatting on cell phones while on duty, it tends to tarnish the image of the police. They are seen as careless and inefficient in the performance of their duties. Much of the responsibility rests with junior officers to prevent their subordinates from using cell phones.

A few years ago, the then director general of Bihar police ordered police officers not to wear any religious symbols on their uniforms or bodies that would indicate their religious leanings. The order was issued because many wore a tilak on their foreheads in uniform. According to regulations, police officers are prohibited from wearing religious markings on their face or uniform. Only Sikh staff are allowed to wear turbans and grow beards and mustaches. There can be no compromise in projecting the secular character of the country’s police force.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava recently raised objections to civilian defense volunteers wearing khaki, a police preserve. A civil defense volunteer was recently arrested for posing as a sub-inspector and prosecuting those who violated COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. The case is taken care of by the Ministry of the Interior.

When police officers are smartly dressed and behave professionally, they command the respect of the general public. Pot-bellied policemen project a bad image of force. It is with good reason that the Central Armed Police introduced the concept of an annual medical examination at the end of the 90s for all personnel. This not only kept them fit and fit, but also ensured that they are always healthy. Any medical impairment may result in the loss of their promotions.

Once the pandemic is over, it is hoped that the health sector will show a drastic improvement. It would be a step in the right direction if medical examinations were introduced in all ministries. If this is done, health problems can be detected in the early stages and treated early.

Central and state governments should issue orders as part of the rules of conduct that all employees must wear formal wear when going to the office. When private businesses can enforce a dress code, there is no reason government departments shouldn’t.

MP Nathanael is Inspector General of Police (retired), CRPF