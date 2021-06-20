Fashion
Kohl Mystery Coupon worth up to 40% today, June 20 :: WRAL.com
Check your Kohl’s Account for a new mystery coupon worth up to 40% today, Sunday June 20! Plus, earn $ 10 Kohl’s Cash for every $ 50 you spend!
You will find the amount of your Mystery Coupon in your Kohl’s wallet on the Kohl website.
Fathers day sale
Kohl’s has a big Fathers day sale this week with various price points including $ 15 and less, $ 25 and less, $ 50 and less and more!
You’ll also find a new coupon worth 15-30% off and earn $ 10 Kohl’s Cash for every $ 50 you spend!
See all Father’s Day gifts at Kohls.com HERE!
Coupons
* Discount voucher of 15%, 20% or 30%: Kohl’s cardholders get 15-30% off your purchase with the promo code in your Kohl’s wallet on their website or on the email sent to cardholders on June 13, 2021. Coupon is valid until June 20.
* 15% discount voucher: Get 15% off your order total when you use the code YOUSAVE15 at checkout until June 20 or when you sign up for Kohl’s email alerts on their website.
Kohl’s Money: Get $ 10 Kohl’s Cash for every $ 50 you spend until June 20, 2021. Redeem Kohl’s Cash from June 21 to July 4, 2021.
Kohl liquidation
Kohl liquidation is now up to 80% off clothing, winter accessories, footwear, bedding, bath, toys, decor, candles, holiday sales and more!
See all liquidations at Kohls.com HERE.
Kohl’s Beauty Clearance is now 50% or more on Makeup, Bath & Body, Perfumes, Skin Care & Hair Care!
You will find great shopping on OPI nail polish, lipsticks, scented gift sets for men and women, makeup sets, makeup brushes, therapy socks, body lotion, face masks. sleep, hairdryers and more!
See all beauty closeouts on Kohls.com HERE!
Clothing for women
* See all women’s clothing sales on Kohls.com HERE.
Men’s clothes
* See all of the men’s clothing for sale on Kohls.com HERE.
Kids clothing
* See all girls’ clothing for sale on Kohls.com HERE.
* See all boys’ clothing sales on Kohls.com HERE.
Shoe sales
* See the women’s shoes on sale HERE
* See men’s shoes on sale HERE
* See the children’s shoes on sale HERE
Baby sale
* See all baby items for sale on Kohls.com HERE
Home Sale
* See all Kitchen, Dining Room, Bedding, Bath, Home Decor & Furniture sales on Kohls.com HERE.
Jewelry & Watches
* See all jewelry sales at Kohls’com HERE
Authorization
Free delivery: Get free shipping with a purchase of $ 75 or more. You can also get free shipping when you have the order shipped to your local store and pick it up there. They even offer Contactless Drive Up, which I used recently and which was fabulous!
