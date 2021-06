Sharon Stone stuns in leopard dress and pumps at Tribeca film festival – Footwear News

Sharon Stone took a walk on the wild side for the final night of the New York Tribeca Film Festival. The “Basic Instinct” actress attended the last night of the Festival in a leopard print midi dress with black silk piping, which formed a strapless silhouette. Paired with a chic black blazer lined with the same print, the look was a lesson in neutral coordination. Stone accessorized with a pair of gold and crystal earrings, as well as a black acrylic clutch and tinted sunglasses – worn indoors, as only a legendary movie star can wear.

Sharon Stone attends the 2021 Tribeca Festival Closing Night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com As for shoes, Stone put on an elegant pair of black patent leather pumps. With pointed toes and stiletto heels, the shoes were a perfect addition to the dress – and matched the star’s clutch perfectly. Coordination is Stone’s signature; earlier this week, the A-list actress wore a multicolored silk scarf as a belt, with equally vibrant sneakers. Related The “Total Recall” actress has been a longtime fan of the leopard print, wearing many speckled dresses on red carpets over the past decades. Stone has also incorporated the leopard into blazers, tops, and matching jacket and skirt sets over the years, worn everywhere from star-studded galas to Target races.

Let’s take a closer look at Stone’s pumps. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Stone is known for his unexpected style choices, often mixing textures, prints and colors in bold and elegant ways. As for shoes, the legendary actress and author of “The Beauty of Living Twice” is regularly seen in platform sandals and straps, as well as open and pointed pumps, from big brands like Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin . These are typically worn with suits and long sleeve dresses from Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana and Stéphane Rolland, with sparkly earrings added for interviews and red carpets. Last night on Tribeca, Stone attended the world premiere of comedian Dave Chappelle’s new documentary “Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place,” which drew other star attendees like Zoe Kravitz, Hari Nef and Anthony Anderson. The event marked the official reopening of Radio City Music Hall since the venue closed in March 2020. Slip on a pair of elegant patent leather pumps, inspired by Sharon Stone.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s Buy: Protection Lou Pumps, $ 98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Maviel pumps, $ 140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Vince Camuto Savilla pumps, $ 90 (was $ 99).

