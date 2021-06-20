Fashion
Kate Middleton’s wedding dress requires seamstresses to wash their hands every 30 minutes to keep it looking pristine
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge is not only the wife of Prince William and the future Queen Consort of England, but a pop culture icon in her own right. Kate has been in the spotlight for over a decade, having started a romance with Prince William while they were both college students.
One of the highlights of Middleton’s public life was her extravagant royal wedding in 2011, when everyone tuned in to see Kate marry William in style. To this day, this day stands out among royal fans, with many style lovers particularly captivated by Kate’s gorgeous wedding dress.
Kate Middleton’s royal wedding was a global event
In April 2011, Kate and William tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony. The two had dated for years and their marriage was the culmination of a true fairytale romance.
One of the most important moments of the wedding took place before the ceremony itself, when the car carrying Kate rolled up the steps of the wedding chapel. All over the world, everyone leaned closer to their screens to get a first glimpse of her wedding dress, a dress that had been speculated on but never spotted before.
When Kate got out of the car, her jaws dropped. Not only did the dress perfectly match Kate’s figure, it was designed by one of the biggest names in the fashion world.
Alexander McQueen designed Kate Middleton’s wedding dress
Many fashion fans had speculated in the months leading up to the wedding as to who would be the designer of Kate’s wedding dress. The design of a royal wedding dress is always a surprise until the moment it is revealed to the public, and Kate’s wedding was no exception. Still, it was rumored that iconic fashion house Alexander McQueen would be the one to create Middleton’s dress and, ultimately, those rumors turned out to be true.
Sarah Burton was the chief designer in charge of the dress, and the expensive garment reportedly cost around $ 400,000. The dress was Victorian-inspired and featured a cinched waist, to give the illusion of an old-fashioned corset.
Kate’s arms were completely covered in lace sleeves, and a nine-foot train fell behind her. The dress also featured entirely hand-made lace, which contributed to the astronomical cost of the garment.
The making of the dress was a secret matter, with embroiderer Amanda Ewing later revealing to Hello Magazine “We knew who it was for, but it was top secret that we had mesh curtains, and housekeepers were not allowed into the room and the code on the door was changed. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity. “
Dressmakers working on Kate Middleton’s wedding dress had to wash their hands every 30 minutes
Great care was taken to protect the integrity of Kate’s wedding dress during its making. Especially, Vogue reports that all seamstresses involved in making the dress had to wash their hands every 30 minutes to keep the lace and threads spotless. In addition, the needles in the sewing kits had to be renewed every three hours, not only to make sure they were clean, but also to keep them sharp enough.
In the end, all of the hard work put into the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress paid off and the moment the dress was revealed to the public remains one of the Royal Family’s greatest moments of decades.
