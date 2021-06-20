Meet Nianah, an entrepreneur and fashion designer who believes in going your own way in life





Living a dream life is a dream for many, but only some people manage to make it come true in their life. Nianah, fashion designer and entrepreneur, is a personality who has set a good example for everyone through her efforts. Born February 5, 1999 in Miami, United States, Nianah is an inspiring public figure who is gaining popularity on social media. Since her years of growth, she has been passionate about fashion design. And Nianah effectively followed her passion for fashion design by embarking on her entrepreneurial adventure. The serious entrepreneur owns a business known as the Ape District. On her online store, she has been selling many types of stylish items including sportswear, sportswear and accessories for almost a decade. It was his passion to create a strong identity which led her to pursue her entrepreneurial journey in the world of fashion. Nianah leads a happy life with a modest frame of mind despite being a social media sensation. She is an inspiration to all of her followers, especially women who want to do something big with their lives. For Nianah, fashion is not just about wearing accessories or clothes. She thinks it’s a way to speak out explicitly. The fashion designer wants to make every woman proud of herself through her fashion accessories. On its online store, many items such as sportswear, exercise equipment and other accessories are available at affordable prices. Her birth sign is Aquarius and she is 5 feet 10 inches tall with body measurements of 32-54-27 inches. Nianah has light brown hair and dark brown hair which makes her elegant as a person. She regularly keeps her body in shape by participating in sports and she maintained her body weight at 155 pounds. The Haitian fashion designer and social media sensation had an estimated net worth of $ 1.5 million through 2020. And that encompasses all of her money, assets and income from various sources. Although she has accumulated good fortune through various sources of income, Nianah believes in a modest lifestyle. Nianah is only 22 years old and she has achieved a state of financial independence in her life. She posts great photos of herself on her social media and is enjoying her life to the fullest. Nianah wants to inspire every woman to follow her dreams and break stereotypes to accomplish something worthy. Nianah’s life teaches everyone very well to live a confident life full of aspirations and dreams. She progresses regularly in the world of fashion and entrepreneurship. And the diva should soon reach new heights in her career. Posted on June 20, 2021







