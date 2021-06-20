Oakland loses in the rarest way, wastes Sean Manaea’s gem

History was written on Father’s Day at Yankee Stadium, and the Oakland A’s were on the wrong side.

With the race tied for goal position and the go-ahead at the start of the ninth against flamethrower Aroldis Chapman, Sean Murphy hit a jam that trickled down to Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela, who didn’t only needed a jump. to release the force to the third and turn it to the second. With Murphy on the line, the second baseman moved him up to first for a late-game triple play.

Triple play secured the Yankees 2-1 victory and gave the A their first road series road loss of the season so far. It was also the first time Athletics had lost a triple play match since May 5, 1903 in a game against the New York Highlanders.

“It’s a pretty crazy thing to happen,” said Matt Olson. “Obviously we were picking up speed there. Chapman was having trouble finding the area. Looks like he shot a fastball in the inside part to block Murphy a bit. Urshela was in the right place. There couldn’t have been more – routine is not the word – but a triple play setup. Sh—- luck. Difficult to lose.

A few inches and a bit of bad luck made the difference in a bitter one-point game. Matt Olson’s 20th home run of the season was their only run, and he came within inches of a three-point home run at a tough 45-degree throw angle – Aaron Judge caught him on the wall.

Matt Chapman was within yards of knocking home twice. The second ball fell between outfielder Clint Frazier’s glove an inch from the wall in the center for a triple with an out in the eighth inning. Olson pulled out sticks and Laureano flew to the warning lane to extinguish the chance to tie the game.

“It ended up being a thumbs-up today, literally,” manager Bob Melvin said.

It looked like the A’s were regaining those inches in the ninth inning when Chapman, struggling with a nail problem, couldn’t find the sweet spot. The closest posted back-to-back rides to Jed Lowrie and Tony Kemp. Murphy saw a fastball which he tried to shoot down the line, but it bounced towards Urshela in the worst spot.

“I’ve never seen a game end like this before,” said Melvin.

Sean Manaea’s big day: Manaea took the defeat despite one of his best games this year.

He entered his start on Sunday having failed to allow a single earned run in two starts at Yankee Stadium. Over the course of five dominant innings, it looked like Manaea could keep the streak.

With his lead averaging two miles an hour faster than average, Manaea pulled off a career-high 11 batting in 5-1 / 3 innings. His lead generated 17 oscillations and misfires; according to the Codify pitch analysis site, this is the most swings and misses on this pitch this season (the previous best was 13). But consecutive goals in the sixth and a brace from Gary Sanchez tarnished his blank slate.

“The batting Frazier maybe caused him to lose a bit,” said Melvin. “That’s what happens in close games, it ends up being a batting sometimes.”

Although he’s no longer goalless at Yankee Stadium, Manaea can add that performance with his pair of full games as one of his best this season. Mainly throwing his lead and change, Manaea allowed just two hits until the tough end hit. It helped him remove a paddock before that start, saying he was feeling “a little tired” this week. With consistent arm speed and lunge, his change worked perfectly with his two seams to keep the Yankees on their toes.

“They were having a hard time figuring it out,” Olson said. “From what I saw it was fastball, change most of the day too. I was not doing too much slider and it is difficult to have an exit like that against this formation at two lengths. Fastball looked like he was exploding from his hand.

Between walks to Clint Frazier and Aaron Judge, Manaea struck out DJ LeMahieu at bat for his 11th strikeout. It’s not just a career high for Manaea – he’s had 10 four times in his career, including in May against the Tampa Bay Rays – but it’s the most by an A pitcher in under six. innings since Kirk Saarloos pulled out 11 in 2006. Tim Hudson is the only other A pitcher to do so, pulling out 11 catches in 1999 in five innings as well.

“Manaea started a hell of a game so it sucks to have a loss there,” said Olson. “But, it is not left out of a team. It’s a good team, so we don’t want to be four hits and losers, but it’s a good team and a tough environment.

Enclosure activities: Sergio Romo has retired five consecutive times in relief for Manaea, including a big strikeout to Giancarlo Stanton with Sanchez in third to complete the sixth inning.

Cam Bedrosian pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his first appearance since June 12.