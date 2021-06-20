Helen Flanagan stuns in floral dress on date night 3 months after giving birth





Helen Flanagan turned heads when she arrived for her date almost three months after giving birth. The actress spent a romantic evening with her handsome footballer Scott Sinclair at the Menagerie Restaurant & Bar in Manchester on Saturday ahead of Father’s Day. Cocktails over a candlelit dinner turned out to be the perfect romantic evening for the couple as they took time to care for their young ones – newborn baby Charlie, Matilda, five, and Delilah, two. . Recently, they became parents again when Helen welcomed their first son Charlie into the world. On break from her duties as a mom, Helen looked immaculate in an off-the-shoulder dress in blue and white for her night out.





It comes after Helen was apparently injured from the troll she received for a beautiful bikini photo she uploaded. The actress updated fans on her maternity journey on Instagram. Previously, she told fans that she didn’t have to exercise much following the birth of her third baby.





Recently she wrote on Instagram: “6 weeks after giving birth. Carrying a baby is such a miracle. I haven’t really exercised since Charlie did pelvic floor exercises and I love walking with it. the baby carrier or the pram and obviously chasing the two girls. “My body has changed with each baby. My breasts have changed a lot with each of them. “The skin on my stomach has changed but I feel so lucky to have been able to carry my babies.”





Helen has a beautiful family, which she is raising with her longtime love, footballer Scott. They’ve been engaged since Scott asked Helen the question in 2018. But they go back a long way; the lovebirds have been in love since 2009, over a decade ago. Helen rose to fame as an actress and is best known for playing Rosie Webster on the cobblestones of Coronation Street. Offscreen, she took the time to take time off the role for maternity leave.







