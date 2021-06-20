Men at DC Shelter Receive Free Haircuts and Clothes for Father’s Day | WDVM25 and DCW50





WASHINGTON, DC (WDVM) – With the scissors and zipper of the jacket, the men at 801 East Men’s Shelter are changing their look and life. The event was sponsored by media company Juss Swag TV and Curly Clipper Repair and Barbering Services. Volunteers say it’s giving back to brothers like Raymond Lyons – once a resident of the shelter, he hopes to help others by sharing his path to recovery. “It represents a fresh start, it represents love, once you come from a pool of love you can make the right decisions, you can be bold and you can work for victory,” Lyons said. Douglas Conerly, a former resident of the shelter, is another DC resident who returns regularly to visit Robert Lewis, who lived at the shelter. “I feel for him what I feel for myself. I feel this for you. I feel that God has something for you, that you are going to come back with your family, it will be like you have never experienced this, ”Conerly told Lewis. Lewis, who can’t be with his family on Father’s Day, says the event gives him new hope that one day he will. “I don’t expect everything to go as smoothly as expected because I know there are a lot of bumps in the road, but I’m going to get over those bumps and I’m going to keep moving forward,” Lewis said. . 135 men and fathers from the shelter participated in the event.

