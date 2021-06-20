Fashion
Sugar Skulls heartbreaking loses on last second placement, Balentine sets IFL record
The Tucson Sugar Skulls lost 37-34 at home to the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday night on a heartbreaking 48-yard goal from former Sugar Skulls kicker Josh Gable as time went on.
In a bright spot on a night when the Sugar Skulls struggled to enter an offensive flow and committed costly penalties, the Tucson wide receiver Ryan balentine has become the IFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards.
Balentine set the record for a spectacular fourth quarter capture in which many of the 3,119 fans in attendance likely failed to recognize his importance.
For Ballentine, the moment ended up being bittersweet after the Sugar Skulls came out the losers.
“It was a great personal goal,” said Balentine. “We all have our team goals and our personal goals, but it’s time to work on the team goals now.”
With 18 seconds left in the game, Demry croft picked up a failed snap and ran into the end zone of the 2-yard line to tie the game at 34-34 with Massachusetts. It probably would have been the game of the match if it hadn’t been for the last second winning placement by the Pirates on the next disc.
The Sugar Skulls lost four of five games to open the season, and this time around, the Tucson head coach Dixie Wooten didn’t put all the blame on his own shoulders.
“I think right now we lack leadership and confidence,” Wooten said. “At the end of the day, a coach can only coach, he can’t play, so you need a leader to step up on the pitch.”
While Wooten believes the Sugar Skulls need more team leaders, he was happy with Tucson’s efforts on the pitch.
“These guys are playing hard, especially our defense,” said Wooten. “They play hard and play to the end. It’s important that when we returned the ball we came and made a save, to make sure we were still seven points behind.
“Then we came back and Demry (Croft) had a great practice and then they (Massachusetts) came in and kicked a basket to win the game. It shows you that we have a team, we just have to understand. “
When asked how he would keep the team motivated after a difficult start to the season, Wooten insisted the team would stay focused on the bigger picture.
“Because we were 1-4 and we still had nine games to play, that’s why,” said Wooten. “How is this league going, 7-7 could give you a fifth seed, so we still have to fight, we still have to be determined to succeed. When you have the chance to coach and win a championship, it’s hard to quit because any game can be a game-changer.
The Tucson Sugar Skulls (1-4) will play next Saturday against the Northern Arizona Wranglers (0-5) winless in Prescott Valley. Kick-off is at 5:10 p.m.
ALLSPORTSTUCSON.com Editorial InternKevin murphywas born and raised in Tucson, and has followed the track and field of the Arizona Wildcats since he was a child. He currently attends Pima Community College where he writes for Aztec Press. Next semester he will attend ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where he will study for a BA in Mass Communication and Media Studies.
