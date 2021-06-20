Pictured: The tragic Caroline Crouch in her wedding dress on her headstone

The headstone of murdered Briton Caroline Crouch shows the mother smiling on her wedding day in 2018.

Miss Crouch, 20, was suffocated by her husband, Greek helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, in front of their baby daughter Lydia.

Yesterday at Miss Crouch’s grave on a hill overlooking the sparkling Aegean Sea, an elderly neighbor sobbed and pointed to the cruel irony of the inscription on a marble scroll: “Our mother, our wife and our well- daughter. loved “.

She said: “He didn’t love his wife. This stone will have to be changed.

The image of the grave comes as new data from Miss Crouch’s smartwatch bracelet dismantles Anagnostopoulos’ claims he killed her after losing his temper in a fight.

Further details emerged from Anagnostopoulos’ account to police the night Miss Crouch, 20, was suffocated in front of the couple’s baby girl, Lydia.

Police have also revealed poignant diary entries written by Miss Crouch about the fierce fighting between the couple, who have lived a seemingly idyllic life in a wealthy Athens suburb.

Headstone of murdered Briton Caroline Crouch shows mother smiling on her wedding day in 2018

Pregnant, in December 2019, she wrote: “I fought again with Babi. This time it was serious. I hit him, I insulted him and he broke down the door … I think about leaving .

Initially, Anagnostopoulos, 33, cynically organized a robbery that even strangled the family dog ​​before leading detectives in a merry dance and playing the crying widower for five weeks, crying at his funeral and hugging his mother in mourning, Susan.

He finally confessed last week after police nailed him with data from his fitness monitor that recorded his pulse had stopped an hour before he claimed thieves broke in.

After first claiming that the couple had a heated argument and that she “pushed me and punched me … she threw the child inside the cradle”, Anagnostopoulos now admits that she “slept … at an excerpt from her interview with the police released yesterday.

Miss Crouch, 20, was suffocated by her husband, Greek helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, in front of their baby daughter Lydia

Anagnostopoulos confessed: “I lay down next to her, trying to tell her that what she had done to Lydia was very bad. I pressed the front of her face, that is her mouth, nose and eyes, against the pillow.

“I think I was supporting his head with the weight of my body. While I was pushing her, I said to her two or three times: ‘You will not hit the little one again’.

Anger against death spreads in Greece The horror of Caroline Crouch’s murder sparked poignant rallies across Greece over the weekend. Her death sparked national anger in the same way that the murder of Sarah Everard in south London sparked sincere public rallies. Women, dressed in black, carried signs and lit candles to protest against the increase in domestic violence cases. Some had red handprints on their necks, referring to Miss Crouch being asphyxiated. With slogans such as “wife killers have the keys to our house,” they marched past parliament in Athens and held smaller rallies in the city of Patras and elsewhere. Protesters said domestic violence was often brushed under the rug and Miss Crouch was killed by a wealthy, middle-class white man rather than the “cheap foreign criminals” he initially blamed. The Greek Network for Feminism, which organized the rallies, said: “One of the most horrific murders in the world, that of Caroline, 20, was added to the long and … endless list of murders of women in our country. ‘[Her] killing fills us with rage and anger at the murderous sexism this system reproduces. One of the main motivations for men to kill is their effort to control and “possess” women. “

“It must have lasted about five minutes, until I realized Caroline had stopped moving. Then I panicked.

The coroner said pulse data from former schoolteacher Miss Crouch showed her asleep until 4:05 a.m. on May 11, when her tracker suddenly registered a strong surge in heart activity.

A struggle lasted six minutes, until his heart flattened at 4:11 a.m.

A few hours earlier, Anagnostopoulos had removed the memory cards from the security cameras.

Only 100 meters from the cemetery where Miss Crouch is buried, on the island of Alonnisos, Susan and David Crouch, living in their retirement home, mourn their daughter.

Family friends say they are so shocked by their son-in-law’s “evil betrayal” that they didn’t even feel able to make the short trip to his grave from the funeral.

Family friend Kostas Mavrikis said: “I was crying with Babis when he gave his speech at his funeral. Imagine how betrayed Susan feels, she used to trust him, he hugged her at the funeral.

“It’s like she’s dead twice: once when her daughter died and again when she found out who killed her.”

Meanwhile, the killer ate a hearty meal and “slept like a baby” on his first night behind bars, according to Greek media.

He asked his brother to bring him a book by geophysicist David Bercovici called The Origins of Everything.

Another friend, Kiki Anagnostou, said: “His demeanor at his funeral was almost cold-blooded. I remember he was holding the baby in his arms the whole time.

Baby Lydia faces a tug of love over who will raise her, now that her mother is dead and her father faces jail time until she is in her twenties.

His fate will be decided by a court in about 90 days. In the meantime, a prosecutor must decide whether the 11-month-old girl should stay with her father’s parents in Athens, go to her mother’s parents in Alonnisos or be placed in social services.

Image of the grave comes as new data from Miss Crouch’s smartwatch bracelet destroys Agnostopoulos’ claims he killed her after losing his temper in a fight

Anagnostopoulos begged his daughter to grow up “in the family”, telling his lawyer Alexandros Papaioannidis: “I am devastated and everything I have done I have done with my child in mind.”

Tomorrow in Athens, he faces another hearing, after a first appearance last Friday.

His lawyer said: “He will tell the truth in court, without hiding anything. Unfortunately, his life has been ruined.