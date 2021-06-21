Camera della Moda helps migrants and refugees find fashion jobs – WWD





MILAN – On World Refugee Day on Sunday, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana unveiled a new project to help international migrants and refugees build careers in the country’s fashion industry. Speaking at a virtual press conference in the midst of men’s fashion shows in Milan, Italian fashion chamber president Carlo Capasa said the project – titled Fashion deserves the world – is a “concrete response to the needs of the world. real, in that it offers a place in the fashion industry for young talent to come to Italy, who might feel lost here. The fashion organization has partnered with Mygrants, a platform developed by Christian Richmond Nzi who, since its founding, has provided a career and placement service to migrants and refugees in Italy, assessing their skills and matching the supply and demand in the labor market. “We have worked in different sectors, and after a year and a half of discussions with the Camera della Moda, we are finally able to make our foray into the fashion sector,” explained Nzi, CEO of Mygrants. “Over the years, we have been in contact with people with skills related to fashion, in sewing for example, but we have never managed to offer them the right positions. From Monday, the Mygrants platform, which has 135,000 active users, will open applications to all migrants and refugees under 35 with expertise in fashion. She will then shortlist the candidates on the basis of their technical and technical skills before the Fashion Chamber selects 15 talents who will be offered training and employment opportunities with one of the members of the Camera Nazionale della Moda. The initiative has secured sponsorship from the United Nations Ethical Fashion Initiative and is part of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR’s World Refugee Day calendar of events. “I hope this project spreads like wildfire, but it was important to start with this pilot project supporting 15 boys and girls,” Capasa said. “There couldn’t be a better way to celebrate World Refugee Day,” noted Giovanna Li Perni, Head of Private Partnerships and Philanthropy at UNHCR. “In the year of the pandemic, when many of us stayed safe at home, 82 million people around the world were forced to flee their countries. These people come here with dreams, talents and ambitions. Capasa noted that the project is particularly appropriate given that in the coming years around 40,000 highly skilled fashion jobs will be vacant as a result of retirements. “These are all very specific jobs and we need to find successors among talented and committed people. Migrants and refugees are an integral part of our country and constitute a great resource, ”he said. Li Perni stressed that work and economic independence are essential to ensure a new and better life for migrants: citing recent studies by OCSE and the Boston Consulting Group, she asserted that multiculturalism is an added value for migrants. countries and companies. The initiative is part of the Camera Nazionale della Moda’s ongoing programs to foster diversity and inclusiveness in the fashion industry that began in 2019 when it released its manifesto on the subject. The manifesto is the result of CNMI’s “HR & Education” roundtable, which was first held in 2017 with the participation of key Italian fashion companies, including Ermenegildo Zegna, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Missoni, OTB, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo and Valentino. . SEE ALSO: Camera della Moda publishes manifesto for diversity and inclusiveness Camera della Moda guidelines on the use of chemicals come full circle Italian fashion industry needs € 3 billion, says Camera Della Moda







