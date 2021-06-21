Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Deals

Calling all bargain hunters, Amazon Prime Day is here two whole days of nothing but huge deals on big-ticket items.

As one of the biggest shopping deals online, there are huge savings to be had on the retailer website, on everything from fitness and kids toys to Nintendo Switch consoles and home appliances. And there is also good news for those who love all things fashionable. Amazon has really upped its game this year with its clothing and accessories offering.

Not only does it have Prime Wardrobe, a lesser-known section of its website that lets you try before you buy, but it just launched the Local Label Hub, which features small and lesser-known fashion brands.

Over the course of the two-day event, edits from some of the biggest fashion influencers on social media get a 20% discount, while shoppers can also save $ 15 when they keep 100 items from their first Prime Wardrobe order.

The best Prime Day clothing deals available now

Levis Mens 510 Skinny Jeans: Was 103.56, now 15.36, Amazon.com

While Gen Z can declare skinny jeans more than, many celebrities pleaded for continuing to wear them and were there for it. With 85% off this pair of Levis, the brand that knows everything about denim, it’s a given. Well add them to our baskets now.

Vans Womens Canvas Platform Sneakers: was 57, now 28.27, Amazon.com

American shoe brand Vans are known for their reliable sneakers and this pair has been reduced by 50%. Inspired by classic Vans old-school styling, the Ward Platform is a low-platform lace-up style featuring Vans signature side stripe, round toe, padded collar for comfort, smooth lining and cushioning sockliner.

Radley London dallington large zipped backpack: Was 239, now 107, Amazon.com

Radley is known for their fashionable handbags and this backpack is no exception. Designed with a curved shape, it is crafted from grained leather with a single top handle and adjustable shoulder straps. It also features super shiny gold hardware and signature zipper pulls, a front zip pocket, and a zippered laptop sleeve large enough to hold a 13 inch laptop.

Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs: was 32.99, now 18.20, Amazon.com

According to our review, Crocs are cool again. In our guide to Crocs, the classic style is listed as a staple choice for your wardrobe this summer, and it’s available now. There are dozens of colors to choose from, but our reviewer said it was the classic white style that wowed Ariana Grandes, so you bet we’ll follow suit by adding that if you don’t know how to style the shoes, the possibilities are just about endless pair it with everything from wide leg pants to midi skirts.

Calvin Klein Women’s Demi Lift Bra: At 35, now 5.35, Amazon.com

If your underwear drawer needs a refresh, look no further than this bra from Calvin Klein’s alluring comfort line, which combines practical smooth cups with delicate lace details. It features lace-trimmed padded cups that provide a subtle lifting effect and the bottom band is crafted from stretch lace and finished with elasticated trims for a secure fit.

Boss Mens Jerah Leather Jacket: Was 525, now 242.44, Amazon.com

Embrace your inner Marlon Brando with this 100% leather jacket from the famous designer brand Boss. With its straight cut, high collar and lightly padded lining, it’s a revamped version of a classic biker that will go with almost anything in your wardrobe.

Superga Women’s Shoes 2790-cotropew: Was 128, now 27.17, Amazon.com

A summer classic, the Superga 2790 platform sneakers are a stylish reinterpretation of the brand’s original 2750. Made from premium cotton canvas and decorated with a 4cm jute wrapped sole, they are comfortable and casual for any occasion. In case you need more conviction this is a brand loved by the Duchess of Cambridge , who regularly wears her Superga sneakers for royal engagements.

Vivienne Westwood Bloomsbury Ladies Quartz Watch: Was 285, now 112, Amazon.com

Watches are true bullion pieces that can elevate even the simplest sets, but that doesn’t mean they have to cost a fortune. Case in point: this designer timepiece, which is almost half the price in the Prime Day sale. Designed by Vivienne Westwood, it features a gold-tone stainless steel case with a bangle-style bracelet. This watch is also water resistant to 30 meters, making it splash resistant, and mineral glass covers the dial to give it a fabulous look.

Salomon Quest Prime Gtx Women’s Tall Hiking Boots Waterproof: Was 150, now 67.63, Amazon.com

A brand present both in our Men’s and Women’s Hiking shoe guides, Salomon is well known for providing comfortable, protective and stylish footwear. This pair features excellent cushioning for long-distance comfort, a rubber toe cap to help guard against hazards, and waterproof Gore-Tex to provide breathable protection from the elements. They are also super light, weighing 570g.

