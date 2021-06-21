Emma Grede is the fashion brand mogul with the Midas twist

To the untrained eye, celebrity brands can seem like just oversized ads. Simply, pre-packaged businesses with a famous slapped face and a marketing strategy based mostly on the showbiz star’s existing subscriber count.

However, a long list of companies founded and run by closed celebrities (Blake Lively Preserve’s blog, Fenty, Rihanna’s luxury ready-to-wear brand, Lindsay Lohan’s Lohan Beach House, could we go on), suggests that cultivating a successful long-term business, even if you’re a megastar, isn’t as easy as putting your name (and a few Instagram likes) on a product.

When even the most beautiful, talented, and ad-generating people in the world can’t effortlessly generate income, who can?

Enter Plaistow-born Emma Grede, who is the woman behind not one, but two Kardashian brand behemoths. The former college dropout is now both a co-founder, alongside Khloe Kardashian, and CEO of the inclusive denim brand Good American (founded in 2016), in addition she is a founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s viral shapewear brand SKIMS.

Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede

Both companies had record launches, have become available internationally (you can find both stored in Selfridges in the UK) and expanded far beyond their original remit, with Good American now selling shoes and swimwear and SKIMS offering loungewear and underwear.

While yes, having a famous face (or the most famous faces in this case) on a brand that certainly helps, we also know that with so much choice available, consumers are more demanding than ever and quick to call BS on products and services that don’t meet their needs.

ELLE UK spoke to 37-year-old Grede (who is also a board member of the racial equality nonprofit 15% commitment and member of the board of directors and ambassador of the feminist association Women for Women International) to learn exactly how she made beautiful art from celebrity partnerships. She explained to us the importance of real inclusiveness, celebrity authenticity and just a little luck …

Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Emma Grede, Rachel Zoe and Jen Atkin

Emma Grede on the secret to successful celebrity brands …

“Not all famous people can sell stuff.

“A lot of it is about authenticity and alignment. When you have a brand that has a set of beliefs and a purpose, you can’t just stick that with someone who can’t authentically support that message. And I don’t mean someone who can speak this post, because anyone can learn lines, it’s really about your story and how people see you.

“There are also people that consumers naturally gravitate towards and others not – I know, after 10 years of celebrity deals, that you can put a top actress on a perfume and it won’t affect them. sides, but then you find a female chef from Milwaukee who can sell themselves like bazillion jeans. It’s all about audience and authenticity.

“And then sometimes there’s just no rhyme or reason something works.”



This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

On Creating Diversity From Inside Businesses At Good American …

“I’ve been partnering with celebrities for a long time, and I started to realize that a lot of what I was being asked to do was run very ‘diverse’ campaigns. Often times I would cast women. [in a campaign] for a brand that didn’t make clothes that fit them.

‘I was like, “Wouldn’t it be amazing if we started a business where we make clothes for every woman, and the business looked exactly like the’ diverse ‘campaign, with me at the helm, a black woman? “, And it worked. ‘

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Why some brands really avoid the inclusiveness of the size …

‘It’s a little horse * t [when brands claim they can’t afford to expand their size range]. Those big brands that make research trips to Japan for a million design team members can afford a full-size model maker. So there’s actually a bit of “do you want this client?” “

Do the “extended sizing” well …

“There are so many brands that have seen that it can be lucrative to jump on the [‘extended sizing’] train in motion. But, you have to put as much imagination, creativity, and technical expertise into size more than anything else. Unfortunately, I think for a lot of brands it’s an afterthought.

“We never sacrifice what we do in the name of inclusiveness. The dress is suitable for everyone or not – I’m not giving a longer sleeve and a nasty mid length because that’s what someone imagines a girl of a certain size should wear. We are talking here about the freedom for all women to make the choices they want.

‘I don’t think it is [right for]usually a bunch of guys in fashion companies to make those decisions for women. ‘



This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

After being invited to work with Kim Kardashian on SKIMS …

‘SKIMS was Kim’s idea as she made her own shapewear at the time by dyeing it with tea bags to match her skin tone. She had a very clear idea. And I imagine seeing what I did with Good American made me come across as a good attractive business partner to her – there’s a level of trust there. Kim can choose to work with whomever she wants around the world, but I really know the product.

“I’m really proud of both SKIMS and Good American for so many different reasons. But above all, if you step out into the workshop, SKIMS and Good American will by far be the brands with the widest range of sizes.

