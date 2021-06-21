Anya Taylor-Joy fixed Cara Delevingne’s dress at the Dior show





Anya Taylor-Joy isn't just a talented actress and fashion goddess, she's also the kind of really good human that every little kid should aspire to be. At least, that's what Cara Delevingne says. The model took to Instagram on Saturday to share an ode to her friendship with Taylor-Joy, starting with a clip of the actress helping her fix her dress after a seemingly wardrobe malfunction earlier this week when the two women attended the Dior Croisiere 2022 (Cruise) fashion show at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens. "Find friends who will tell you when you've got something between your teeth and when you need it most, say things you might not want to hear," Delevingne captioned his Instagram post, which included also several photos highlighting his friendship with Taylor-Joy. of their time hanging out in Athens. "Connection is the only way for us to learn and grow, so be the women who mend another woman's crown (dress) instead of pointing out that it was twisted. Wearing the same as someone else. else only means you have good taste … ☺️ anyataylorjoy @dior. " This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. In addition to the clip of the friendship goals on display, Delevingne's gallery post also included a photo of her and Taylor-Joy walking outside together, looking enviable as always, another clip of them posing together for photographers, a cute photo taken from behind holding hands, and a wink showing off their matching strappy gold shoes (and if proudly bragging about the fashion match isn't a sign of a best friend, we don't. honestly not know what it is. Instagram Delevingne followed the post with a general dump of photos from the show which was glorious in itself. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. "A magical night in Athens that will be remembered forever," she captioned the second post. "Beyond the gratitude of being part of the @dior family. Thanks to the whole Dior team who constantly work so hard and of course, @mariagraziachiuri that continues to inspire me on so many levels – as a woman and as an artist with purpose. "







