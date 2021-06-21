Fashion, Art and Architecture: Crystal Bridges Announces 2022 Exhibition Season | Local News

BENTONVILLE, Ark. From grainy fashion to futuristic home architecture, several exhibitions will debut at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in 2022, as the tourist hotspot continues to tap into the consciousness of nations.
Each year we try to present new and exciting topics, and (2022) is no exception, said Beth Bobbitt, director of public relations for the museum. Visitors interested in the evolution of American fashion, music and art in southern black culture and contemporary architecture will not be disappointed.
Unlike theme parks, an award-winning museum like Crystal Bridges needs to stay relevant each season by offering new exhibits, programs, or expansions.
Crystal Bridges is a place of learning and engagement, respite, social connection and inspiration, said Bobbitt. Our collection consists of approximately 3,500 objects and it is important to change works of art frequently so that we can present new and diverse works to tell a more complete story of the American spirit.
Fashioning America: Grit to Glamor will be the museum’s first exhibition dedicated to fashion. It runs from September 10, 2022 to January 30, 2023.
It examines how American fashion accessories, the cowboy boot, two-piece swimsuit, sneakers, denim jeans, the Zoot suit, and flowing Hollywood dresses have become and remain powerful visual cultural icons. global, as seen through movies, television and social media.
Fashion is a powerful form of American artistic expression and Crystal Bridges, with its mission to embrace a broader vision of American art, is the perfect museum to expand and diversify the history of American fashion, said the guest curator Michell Tonini Finamore.
Another Crystal Bridges premiere will be an exhibition dedicated to architecture. Architecture at Home can be viewed for free from May 7 to November 7, 2022.
Five prototype houses, each with an area of 500 square feet, built by five architectural firms studioSUMO, LEVENBETTS, MUTUO, PPAA (Perez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados) and studio: indigenous will be on display along the orchard path located on the museum grounds, and visitors may be allowed to enter and explore each structure.
The architecture at the house is exciting because it is the first time we have entered the world of contemporary housing, said curator Dylan Turk. As a story-driven art museum, this exhibition will build a space for guests to experience the power of architecture, while provoking conversations about how people from all walks of life live. The exhibit centers humanity with some of the best architects in the Americas, who strive to make homes more accessible to more people.
A third planned exhibition, The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Materical Culture, and the Sonic Impulse, will run from March 12 to July 25, 2022.
According to a statement from Crystal Bridges, the exhibit examines the aesthetic and musical traditions of early 20th-century black culture, the influences now common across southern America, and contemporary American art and culture. It will feature sculptures, paintings, works on paper, assemblages, textiles and music, including instruments, lyrics and music videos.
Returning for the third year in a row, the North Forest Lights will be open from September 1 of this year to January 2, 2022. Over the past two years, more than 191,000 visitors have enjoyed this nighttime walk through five light and sound installations and a common food and beverage area called Village, located in the Northern Forest.
“Visitors are drawn to the immersive experiences, like many of these exhibits, as is North Forest Lights,” Bobbitt said. This one has been extremely popular and we are delighted to bring it back for the third year. Light, sound and sensory effects are captivating in the natural forest setting and make for a wonderful family experience.